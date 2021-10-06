Jake Gyllenhaal Opens up About Wanting to Start a Family

Jake Gyllenhaal has a lot going for him at the moment. Following the release of his Netflix film The Guilty, the actor reveals he’s ready to enter the next phase of his personal life and settle down to create a family. Gyllenhaal made an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, where he told the host he’s in love with his current girlfriend and can’t wait to become a father at some point.

“That’s all I want is to be a good husband and a father,” Gyllenhaal said on the show. “That really is what I want and now that I have fulfilled a lot of things in my career that I feel comfortable with, I can safely say that. I don’t know if I could’ve said that before.”

He went on to say that the desire to create a family of his own was inspired by watching his sister, Maggie, interact with her family. Maggie is married to Peter Sarsgaard. The couple shares two children: Gloria Ray Sarsgaard and Ramona Sarsgaard. “Her life, her family, and her marriage has just deepened her work,” he shared, adding, “I think there comes a point where you either start getting more shallow or you start getting more deep in your work, and I think you have to incorporate those things into your life in order for that to happen.”

Wedding bells could be ringing soon for the actor, as well. In a rare public statement, he gushed about his current girlfriend, Jeanne Cadieu, in the interview. Jake has been in a relationship with Cadieu since 2018. The two have maintained a fairly low profile relationship, only making their closeness visible on a few outings. They recently made their red carpet debut this year at the New York Film Festival for The Lost Daughter premiere. “I love her so much and she’s just such a good person,” he said of his girlfriend, explaining how well she fits in with Maggie and the rest of his tribe. “My sister grabbed her and pulled her on that red carpet … and I was like ‘Oh yeah, it’s family.’”