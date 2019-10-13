‘SNL’: ‘Stranger Things’ Star David Harbour Makes New Enemy in Hilarious Promo

After a successful first time appearance by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live has set a higher bar for David Harbour‘s introduction to late-night. While he is best known for his many supporting roles on TV and film, and his role on Netflix‘s hit Stranger Things, Harbour will get a chance to show his comedic chops.

That is he will if he can get past his new nemesis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a preview for Saturday’s SNL, Harbour seeks the aid of Aidy Bryant and new cast member Bowen Yang after he discovers someone is hogging up his dressing room.

If you’ve been watching NBC this season, you’ve likely noticed the new series of ads featuring a peacock that is being called the NBC Peacock, the embodiment of the network’s longtime mascot.

Superstore actor Ben Feldman and The Good Place legend Ted Danson have both had their moments with the peacock. Now Harbour gets to have his and he isn’t very happy about it.

The Stranger Things star wants the peacock out of his dressing room and he urges Yang and Bryant to grab a broom to shoo the bird away.

Not the best idea according to the SNL cast. They tell him to make the best of it and avoid those troublesome friends the peacock has with all of the power. From there, they head back to their salads and leave Harbour to bond with his unwelcome guest.

The good news is that the preview ends on a high note with Harbour and the peacock sharing a new friendship over a beer. They might even end up writing something together!

As Collider points out, Harbour isn’t too much of a stranger to comedy. He might even get a little weird with tonight’s sketches if his performance in Netflix’s Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein is any indication.

There is also the Camila Cabello factor to toss in. The former Fifth Harmony member is the musical guest on Saturday’s episode and is sure to appear in a sketch or two. She could also bring along her love Shawn Mendes for some fun if they could sync their schedules.

We’ve already seen some of Harbour’s chops in the other promos for the episode, having fun with Cabello and Kenan Thompson. Hopefully, it will keep the strong episodes of the show going for the 45th season as it leads up to Eddie Murphy’s long-awaited return in December.