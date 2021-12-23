Lizzo Transforms Into the Ultimate ‘Bad B—’ Mrs. Grinch Ahead of Christmas

Lizzo is giving the Grinch a run for his money! The “Truth Hurts” singer celebrated Christmas in style this year, posing in a stunning Mrs. Grinch costume in a photoshoot she posted on Instagram Wednesday. Mugging for the camera in a red and black feather-lined shirt, the Grammy winner sported a festive tinsel headdress complete with ornaments in a bow, below which she styled a green wig and glittery matching eye makeup.

“YOU’RE A BAD B-… MRS. GRINCH,” she captioned the first set of photos, which highlighted her red and white candy cane nails. In Lizzo’s second Mrs. Grinch post, she shared a video of herself modeling for the camera as a remix of the classic Grinch song plays in the background. “IMA REAL ONE… I DONT FW THEM,” she wrote in the caption, quoting the song. The final photo set featured a full look at the outfit, and Lizzo wrote in the comments, “ALL WRAPPED UP IN DESIGNER.. BROKE N- I DONT GOT TIME 4-MRS. GRINCHHHHH.”

Lizzo’s Christmas apparel earned her praise from followers, one of which dubbed her “Lizzo Lou Who.” Another added, “You. Are. Just. The. Coolest,” while a third wrote, “I want lizzo under my tree for Christmas.” Yet another person called Lizzo the “Queen of Christmas!!” while many others quoted the singer herself with the lyrics, “All the rumors are true yeah!”

Just last week, Lizzo was honored as one of the artists listed on former President Barack Obama’s annual favorite music of the year list. Lizzo’s collab with Cardi B for the hit song “Rumors” was included on the list, which Lizzo posted on her own Instagram page while encouraging other artists to continue producing music. “I needed this right now,” she wrote before thanking the former president. “Listen ya’ll- there’s amazing music that isn’t viral, that isn’t charting, that don’t have a TikTok trend… My music touches people- don’t believe me, ask Obama. Artists don’t be discouraged- make the music YOU love and believe in and the rest will follow!”