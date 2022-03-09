Camila Cabello Laughs off Wardrobe Malfunction She Suffered on Live TV

Camila Cabello isn’t letting a little wardrobe malfunction ruin her day. While she was performing her new single “Bam Bam” on BBC’s The One Show on Monday, her blouse opened and she briefly flashed the hosts. Cabello took it in stride, joking “I almost flashed you. I hope you didn’t see nipple.”

Cabello jokingly addressed the snafu on TikTok, posting a video lipsynching to a line from “Time Machine” by Muni Long: “I wish I had a time machine.” Cabello captioned the post “When my stylist asked me if I wanted nip covers and I said no.”

Cabello isn’t letting anything get her down lately. She addressed her new song, which is about her breakup with Shawn Mendes, in a recent interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe. The Cinderella star explained that it was largely their youth and focus on their careers that broke them up. “Those years that we were dating … even while I was writing this album [Familia] and even still now, I guess my focus is really on, ‘How can I be a well-rounded person?’” she explained.

Ultimately, their priorities shifted. “And I feel like that was that way for both of us,” Cabello explained. “Because we both started so young too, it’s like we’re really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career.”

Cabello and Mendes called it quits in November after two years of dating. The former couple both posted statements on their Instagram stories announcing the news to their fans and followers. “Hey guys, we’ve decide to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as human is stronger than ever,” they wrote. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.” The duo has been friends for years but made their romantic relationship official in 2019.

A source tells E! News that Mendes “initiated the conversation” with Cabello about ending things. The source adds the Cinderella star is “very upset over the split,” but notes that she “agreed” it was for the best. “It was really hard for a few days but she has been spending a lot of time with friends and keeping busy,” the source says. “She has a huge support system and is feeling renewed now.”

Despite the split, the source says that Cabello and Mendes are “still in communication and want to be friends,” adding that it “was not a bad breakup at all.” The course also alleges that the two simply grew apart. “The relationship was getting stale and complacent and they decided they are better off being friends,” they add.