'NCIS' Star Diona Reasonover Underwent Myomectomy Earlier This Year

While many actors spent their free time during the strikes picketing or relaxing, NCIS star Diona Reasonover spent some of it undergoing major surgery. The actress took to Instagram in July to share that she had a myomectomy to remove 10 fibroids. At the time, she said she was "home now and resting" and was staying strong for her union. After relaxing for a while, she was back on her feet for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in September.

Now, with NCIS starting production again, she is likely more than ready to get back to work and better than ever. The upcoming season was recently announced to be premiering on Monday, Feb. 12, meaning that it will be here very soon. Hopefully, Reasonover will be taking it easy, even though it has been a few months since her surgery. At least she doesn't have to do any of the big action sequences that we know of. For now, Kasie Hines will continue doing her job in her lab.

Diona Reasonover revealed in her latest Instagram that on top of recovering from surgery, she did a lot of sewing during the strikes. Not only that, she even did some runway shows to show off some of those outfits. She did stress that she was excited to get back to writing and acting since "modeling was hard." Maybe Kasie can take up sewing in her downtime? That would definitely be interesting.

It will be exciting to see Reasonover and the rest of the NCIS finally return. Filming should be starting back up this week if it hasn't already. Although not much information has been revealed about Season 21, it can be expected the series will do some sort of tribute to David McCallum, who passed away in September at 90 years old. The upcoming season will be getting 13 episodes, as most shows are aiming for 10-13. While it's not a lot, it could still be enough to give fans some pretty intense episodes.

NCIS and spinoff NCIS: Hawai'i will be premiering their respective 21st and third seasons on Monday, Feb. 12, beginning at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. Fans can always get their NCIS fix now with new episodes of NCIS: Sydney airing on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. All 20 seasons of the Mothership series are also streaming on Paramount+, and now would be a great time to catch up.