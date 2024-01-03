'NCIS' Season 21: First Look at the Team Revealed in New Photo

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The NCIS team is looking sharp for the upcoming 21st season. It's been a long time coming for new episodes of the CBS procedural, following the strikes. After the WGA strike ended, writers were quick to get back to work in October, followed by the cast at the end of November once the SAG-AFTRA strike finally ended. With just over a month to go for the new season, fans finally have a new look at their favorites.

Longtime cast member Brian Dietzen, who plays Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jimmy Palmer, took to Instagram to share the first poster for NCIS Season 21. With him, Rocky Carroll, Diona Reasonover, Wilmer Valderrama, Gary Cole, Sean Murray, and Katrina Law looking as tough and ready as ever while walking through the bullpen at NCIS HQ, you can already tell that the new episodes are going to be ones you won't want to miss one second of.

One notable and expected difference on the new poster is David McCallum's absence. The beloved actor had portrayed Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard since the very beginning of NCIS, even going back to the JAG backdoor pilot. He passed away in September at age 90, and NCIS will be paying tribute to him in the second episode of Season 21. In the midst of all of the intense action that the team will definitely be getting into, it's going to be an emotional season as well, but one to look forward to, nonetheless.

Not much else is known about NCIS Season 21. The season will have only about 13 episodes, which doesn't give the series a lot to pack in storyline-wise, but it will still be an entertaining season. More information will likely be released when the premiere is closer, but following the Season 20 cliffhanger with Nick coming face-to-face with a man he recognized from his past, and Nick was pointing a gun at him. The Season 21 premiere should be picking up the storyline, and fans will be able to see just what the aftermath will be and what the background is on it.

Even though no new episode of NCIS has aired since May, CBS was keeping fans of the franchise occupied on its 2023 fall schedule. The network consistently aired NCIS each week on Mondays, making sure that viewers were still starting their week off right. The latest spinoff, NCIS: Sydney, also aired stateside beginning Nov. 14, with a few episodes still left to air. Now, with NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i coming back in a matter of weeks, it's going to be good to get back in the rhythm of new episodes.

Don't miss the Season 21 premiere of NCIS on Monday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. The first 20 seasons are streaming on Paramount+, and new episodes will also be dropping on the streamer the day after they air.