'NCIS': Details About David McCallum Tribute Episode Revealed

NCIS is saying goodbye to David McCallum and Ducky in an upcoming tribute episode. The beloved actor passed away in September at age 90. He portrayed chief medical examiner and later NCIS historian Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on the long-running CBS procedural since the very beginning. While much of the NCIS cast paid tribute to McCallum, their characters will now be able to do the same.

TVLine has revealed details about the upcoming episode, which will be the second episode of Season 21. "Everyone at NCIS felt it was important to do an episode that honors such a legendary actor, not to mention a dear friend," NCIS co-showrunners and executive producers Steven D. Binder and David North told the outlet. "In the episode, the team will learn of Ducky's passing and reflect on their memories of him as they grieve. And true to Ducky's meticulous and compassionate nature, even after he's gone, he still manages to solve one last crime with the team."

In addition, the EPs shared, "There will also be a very touching and special moment you won't want to miss." Not much else has been revealed surrounding the plot of the episode, including how the characters will find out about Ducky's death and whether or not it will be on screen. However it happens, it already sounds like it's going to be an emotional episode. While the duo stayed silent on cameo possibilities, it wouldn't be surprising if past NCIS stars showed up, even briefly.

Season 21 of NCIS will premiere on Monday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. The tribute episode will premiere the following week on Feb. 19. For those who are unable to watch live or want to watch it again, the episode will be dropping on Paramount+ the following day, as will all new episodes. Fans will want to prepare tissues because it will surely be the most emotional episode of the series.

Tributes poured in from all over for McCallum after news of his passing on Sept. 25 broke. The actor was not only known for NCIS but he also was known for the 1960s action series The Man from U.N.C.L.E., along with many other roles. He is survived by his wife, Katherine, and his five kids. Make sure to tune in to the special NCIS tribute to McCallum and Ducky on Monday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. ET only on CBS.