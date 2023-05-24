'NCIS' Season 20 Finale Ends With Intense Torres Cliffhanger

The season finale of NCIS brought some trouble for Nick Torres and left on a pretty intense cliffhanger involving the NCIS special agent. In "Black Sky," Torres was sent to a prison undercover as Manny Delgado to get intel from Russian moles. Once Torres was safe and sound back at HQ, he called his sister to tell her that "The bastard's alive. And he's still doing it." The episode ended with Nick waiting for the man he recognized in prison, and when the man got home, he immediately recognized who was waiting for him, even saying "Nicky," as the agent picked up a gun and aimed it at him.

Of course, the episode ended before Torres actually did anything, which means that when NCIS Season 21 picks up, it could be picking up immediately after, and Torres hasn't done anything yet. However, it's also possible the premiere will focus on after Torres came to a decision, whether or not he decided to shoot him. There will also be some type of flashback to his past so we can know just who exactly this man is to him and his sister. It's obvious he made a bad impact on them, but with all of the secrecy, we never found out what.

The possibilities are, unfortunately, endless for what will happen with Torres and how NCIS will further explore this story involving him. While it was an unexpected ending, you did kind of get the sense that Torres was out for revenge after he made the phone call to his sister, so it was only just a matter of time before he confronted whoever it was. This will likely be a big storyline, at least in the first half of Season 21, if not for the first few episodes of the season, maybe even gradually digging deeper into his backstory. While he has been on the show since Season 14, there is still a lot we don't know about him, so this would be a great way to find out more.

CBS' fall schedule did reveal that NCIS will indeed be back in the fall on Mondays, but with the writers' strike, there's no way of knowing when exactly that will be since there's no end in sight for the strike, at least not yet. So fans may be waiting a while to see what happens with Torres, but in the meantime, all 20 seasons are streaming on Paramount+ if you want to keep occupied until Season 21 premieres.