'NCIS' 20-Year Streak of Bad Luck Continues With 2024 Golden Globes

NCIS may be preparing for its 21st season, but the show is preparing for yet another snub at the Golden Globes. The long-running procedural celebrated its milestone 20th anniversary in September and premiered its fourth spinoff in November. The drama was the most-watched scripted series for the 2022-23 broadcast season, once again proving that no matter how long a show has been on, fans will still be coming back. Despite its success, the 2024 Golden Globes will not include the drama.

Throughout its run, NCIS has surprisingly never been nominated for a Golden Globe. The ceremony honors excellence in film and television and generally kicks off awards season, setting a big precedent. The best of the best are nominated for the Golden Globes, but surprisingly, NCIS or its spinoffs have never seen a nomination. Not even its predecessor, JAG, was nominated, and it ran for 10 seasons.

Shows and movies getting snubbed is not uncommon, unfortunately, no matter how much they deserve to be nominated. Not that NCIS has never been nominated or won any type of award, because the series does have a handful of awards and was even nominated for a few Emmys, as well as NAACP, GLAAD, and more. However, the fact that the show has had literally 20 years to be nominated for a Golden Globe and has never even received recognition is disappointing. Especially since the show is going into Season 21, and it's unclear how much longer the series will be going on for. Although there is no indication that it will be ending anytime soon.

The lack of Golden Globes doesn't really matter to the fans, though, as they keep coming back every single season and continuing to watch it on Paramount+. While it would be nice for the show and the cast and crew to receive some recognition for their hard work and intense and sometimes emotional storylines, the fact that NCIS is premiering Season 21 on Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET is still pretty impressive.

Hopefully next year will be the year that NCIS is nominated, but that all probably depends on what will happen in the upcoming season. Not too many details have been released other than the emotional tribute to David McCallum and Ducky. Meanwhile, all 20 seasons of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+, so fans will be able to watch for themselves and see whether or not the series is deserving of a Golden Globe, or at least a nomination.

Be sure to watch the 2024 Golden Globes this Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ to see who and what shows and movies will take home an award. The nominations for the Golden Globes are filled with tough contenders, so it should be interesting, even though NCIS isn't nominated. Maybe next year.