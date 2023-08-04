CBS Unveils Premiere Dates for Fall 2023 Schedule

CBS' fall slate officially starts in September, and it includes an 'NCIS' anniversary marathon, 'SEAL Team,' 'Yellowstone,' and more.

By Megan Behnke

After CBS released a revised fall 2023 schedule due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the network has officially revealed premiere dates for the lineup. Much of the lineup will consist of unscripted and acquired series, but there will be some reruns of fan-favorite CBS shows as well. 

It all starts on September 14, which is just over a month away. Even though the fall schedule will look a little different, CBS still has a lot planned, like an extended season of Big Brother, the broadcast premiere of YellowstoneSEAL Team's return to CBS, a 20th anniversary NCIS mini-marathon, and much, much more. Take a look below at the fall 2023 premiere slate on CBS.

Thursday, September 14

Big Brother 25
(Photo: CBS)

8 PM — Big Brother (Live show)

9 PM — Buddy Games (Series premiere)

10 PM — The Challenge: USA

Saturday, September 16

ncis-cast-unearth-cbs.jpg
(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

8 PM — NCIS (Encore)

9 PM — 48 Hours (Two-hour Season 36 premiere)

Sunday, September 17

paramount-pictures-yellowstone-kevin-costner-20081375-resize.jpg

NFL on CBS Football Doubleheader

7:30 PM — 60 Minutes (Season 56 premiere)

8:30 PM — Yellowstone (Broadcast premiere, Season 1)

10:30 PM — Big Brother

Sunday, September 24

prince-harry-60-minutes-cbs-news.jpg
(Photo: CBS News)

7 PM — 60 Minutes

8 PM — Yellowstone (Back-to-back episodes)

10 PM — Big Brother

Monday, September 25

ncis-wilmer-valderrama-sean-murray.jpg
(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

8 PM — NCIS 20th Anniversary Mini-Marathon

Wednesday, September 27

jeff-probst-survivor-44-cbs.jpg
(Photo: Robert Voets/CBS)

8 PM — Survivor (Season 45 premiere)

9:30 PM — The Amazing Race (Season 35 premiere)

Friday, September 29

blue-bloods-season-2-episode-16.jpg
(Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/CBS)

8 PM — Fire Country (Encore back-to-back episodes)

10 PM — Blue Bloods classic episode

Monday, October 2

the-price-is-right-drew-carey-cbs.jpg
(Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS)

8 PM — The Price is Right at Night

9 PM — Lotería Loca (Series premiere)

10 PM — NCIS (Encore)

Tuesday, October 3

fbi-zeeko-zaki-missy-peregrym.jpg
(Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

8 PM — Big Brother

9 PM — FBI True (Broadcast premiere)

10 PM — FBI (Encore)

Monday, October 9

ncis-guardian-cbs.jpg
(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

8 PM — The Price is Right at Night

9 PM — Lotería Loca

10 PM — NCIS (Encore)

Friday, October 13

The Price is Right
(Photo: CBS Photo Archive)

8 PM — The Price is Right at Night

9 PM — Raid the Cage (Series premiere)

10 PM — Blue Bloods classic episode

Thursday, November 2

seal-team-close-to-home.jpg
(Photo: CBS)

8 PM — Big Brother

9 PM — Young Sheldon (Encore)

9:30 PM — Ghosts (Encore)

10 PM — SEAL Team (CBS return, Season 5)

Friday, November 3

lets-make-a-deal-cbs.jpg
(Photo: Bonnie Osborne/CBS)

8 PM — Let's Make a Deal Primetime

9 PM — Raid the Cage

10 PM — Blue Bloods classic episode

Saturday, November 11

bob-hearts-abishola-cbs.jpg
(Photo: Michael Yarish/2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc/CBS)

8 PM — National Women's Soccer League Championship Game

10:30 PM — Bob Hearts Abishola (Encore)

Thursday, November 16

ghosts-albertas-descendant-cbs.jpg
(Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS)

8 PM — Young Sheldon (Encore)

8:30 PM — Ghosts (Encore)

9 PM — Ghosts U.K. (U.S. series premiere, back-to-back episodes)

10 PM — SEAL Team

