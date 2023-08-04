CBS Unveils Premiere Dates for Fall 2023 Schedule
CBS' fall slate officially starts in September, and it includes an 'NCIS' anniversary marathon, 'SEAL Team,' 'Yellowstone,' and more.
After CBS released a revised fall 2023 schedule due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the network has officially revealed premiere dates for the lineup. Much of the lineup will consist of unscripted and acquired series, but there will be some reruns of fan-favorite CBS shows as well.
It all starts on September 14, which is just over a month away. Even though the fall schedule will look a little different, CBS still has a lot planned, like an extended season of Big Brother, the broadcast premiere of Yellowstone, SEAL Team's return to CBS, a 20th anniversary NCIS mini-marathon, and much, much more. Take a look below at the fall 2023 premiere slate on CBS.
Thursday, September 14
8 PM — Big Brother (Live show)
9 PM — Buddy Games (Series premiere)
10 PM — The Challenge: USA
Sunday, September 17
NFL on CBS Football Doubleheader
7:30 PM — 60 Minutes (Season 56 premiere)
8:30 PM — Yellowstone (Broadcast premiere, Season 1)
10:30 PM — Big Brother
Sunday, September 24
7 PM — 60 Minutes
8 PM — Yellowstone (Back-to-back episodes)
10 PM — Big Brother
Wednesday, September 27
8 PM — Survivor (Season 45 premiere)
9:30 PM — The Amazing Race (Season 35 premiere)
Friday, September 29
8 PM — Fire Country (Encore back-to-back episodes)
10 PM — Blue Bloods classic episode
Monday, October 2
8 PM — The Price is Right at Night
9 PM — Lotería Loca (Series premiere)
10 PM — NCIS (Encore)
Tuesday, October 3
8 PM — Big Brother
9 PM — FBI True (Broadcast premiere)
10 PM — FBI (Encore)
Monday, October 9
8 PM — The Price is Right at Night
9 PM — Lotería Loca
10 PM — NCIS (Encore)
Friday, October 13
8 PM — The Price is Right at Night
9 PM — Raid the Cage (Series premiere)
10 PM — Blue Bloods classic episode
Thursday, November 2
8 PM — Big Brother
9 PM — Young Sheldon (Encore)
9:30 PM — Ghosts (Encore)
10 PM — SEAL Team (CBS return, Season 5)
Friday, November 3
8 PM — Let's Make a Deal Primetime
9 PM — Raid the Cage
10 PM — Blue Bloods classic episode
Saturday, November 11
8 PM — National Women's Soccer League Championship Game
10:30 PM — Bob Hearts Abishola (Encore)
Thursday, November 16
8 PM — Young Sheldon (Encore)
8:30 PM — Ghosts (Encore)
9 PM — Ghosts U.K. (U.S. series premiere, back-to-back episodes)
10 PM — SEAL Team