CBS Unveils Premiere Dates for Fall 2023 Schedule

After CBS released a revised fall 2023 schedule due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the network has officially revealed premiere dates for the lineup. Much of the lineup will consist of unscripted and acquired series, but there will be some reruns of fan-favorite CBS shows as well.

It all starts on September 14, which is just over a month away. Even though the fall schedule will look a little different, CBS still has a lot planned, like an extended season of Big Brother, the broadcast premiere of Yellowstone, SEAL Team's return to CBS, a 20th anniversary NCIS mini-marathon, and much, much more. Take a look below at the fall 2023 premiere slate on CBS.