Mark Harmon Reacts to Speculation That Gibbs Will Return to 'NCIS'

As NCIS prepares to return for Season 21, could Mark Harmon be planning a return as well? Following Harmon's departure at the beginning of Season 19, there have already been rumors about the actor planning to come back. According to TVLine, there has been speculation that NCIS would be paying tribute to David McCallum after his passing in September, which would make sense considering Ducky was such a vital part of the procedural's first 20 seasons. This would mean that it would make sense for some former team members to come back to pay tribute to the beloved former Chief M.E., such as Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

Harmon spoke to ET about what Gibbs could possibly be up to, noting that he is "probably sitting in a stream up in Alaska fishing." As for whether or not he'd be returning any time soon, Harmon seemed to be pretty vague about it. "Is he going to get out of the stream?" the actor wondered. "I don't know. But if he is, I don't know about it."

There aren't any details surrounding the likely tribute to McCallum/Ducky, but it wouldn't be surprising if it included some familiar faces returning. For now, it doesn't seem like Harmon has plans to come back, at least not anytime soon. That doesn't mean it won't happen. Hopefully Gibbs does come back in some way, shape, or form, whether to pay tribute to his longtime friend and former colleague, or as just a random surprise.

Even though there aren't too many details about Season 21, it won't be long until the season premieres. CBS' 2024 midseason schedule reveals that NCIS will be having its season premiere on Monday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET. Writers were quick to get to work on Season 21 after the WGA strike came to an end. Now, with filming expected to start up after Thanksgiving, more information should be coming out within the next few weeks. Even if Mark Harmon doesn't return, there is still a lot to look forward to.

Maybe Gibbs will make a surprise return to NCIS in the future, but for now, fans may just have to settle with watching the first 19 seasons on Paramount+. Be sure to tune into the Season 21 premiere of NCIS on Monday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS to see what happens and if anyone special returns.