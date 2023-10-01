'NCIS' and 'Grey's Anatomy' Among the Shows Set to Resume Production as Writers Strike Ends

With the WGA strike over, writers are preparing to return to work. Deadline has given a lowdown of the writers' rooms that are reportedly reopening starting next week, with Grey's Anatomy, Criminal Minds: Evolution, and Fox-turned-ABC drama 9-1-1 set to come back Monday. Fox's animation domination trio Family Guy, The Simpsons, and Bob's Burgers will reopen the writers' room on Monday as well. With animated scripts running out, it was looking like those shows may be in trouble as well since those writers' rooms have been paused. Luckily, that won't be the case.

As for NCIS, which is heading into its 21st season, it is allegedly eyeing a start early next week. It's going to be a tough return following the passing of actor David McCallum, who portrayed Ducky on the long-running procedural. A tribute for the actor will likely happen early in the season, though, which will be something to look forward to. Fellow CBS series Fire Country, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, and others will also start next week. It's unknown if NCIS: Hawai'i is included in that group, but it's a good guess. Showtime's popular series Yellowjackets will reopen its writers' room on Wednesday after Season 3 shut down just after one day.

Writers' rooms for Abbott Elementary, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Young Sheldon, The Cleaning Lady, Animal Control, and Alert will open sometime next week. Fox's 9-1-1 replacement, Rescue: HI-Surf, will also open next week. NBC's Quantum Leap is one of few veteran scripted series airing new episodes on the fall 2023 schedule since it started production on Season 2 right after Season 1 ended. Luckily, writers will reportedly be going back to work on Monday to continue the season.

Dick Wolf series FBI and Law & Order are expected to rejoin the writers' room next week, with Law & Order: SVU possibly in tow. Writers for Mike Schur's new Netflix comedy The Mole Agent starring Ted Danson are possibly going to be starting on scripts next week. Meanwhile, other series are hoping to get their writers' rooms up and running the following week. Even though the writers' strike is over, the SAG-AFTRA one is not. So, while writers are able to go back to work, it's still going to be a while until series are back to full capacity, staff-wise.

It will soon be time for networks to make decisions on their midseason schedules. With writers going back to work, it does give networks and studios hope that shows can premiere within the first few months of 2024. If the SAG-AFTRA strike ends soon. At least we are halfway there and have hope that things can go back to normal very soon.