NBC's 2024 TV Show Cancellations: Full List So Far

We're only halfway through 2024 and NBC has already had some brutal cancellations. While the network did manage to hand out renewals for a chunk of its 2023-24 lineup, some shows weren't as lucky. From new series Extended Family to even veterans like Quantum Leap, no show is safe and it's always hard to face the truth. Some shows were completely canceled, but Law & Order: Organized Crime was a special case, as it's moving to Peacock. It still makes it weird, knowing that the show will no longer be on NBC along with the other Law & Order shows. There aren't too many shows that were canceled, but it's still hard to handle. Take a look at what shows will no longer be on NBC following the 2023-24 season.

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' (Photo: LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME -- "Beyond the Sea" Episode 406 -- Pictured: (l-r) Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler, Rick Gonzalez as Det. Bobby Reyes -- (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC) - Virginia Sherwood/NBC) Law & Order: Organized Crime was probably the most surprising "cancellation" on NBC. The Law & Order spinoff was reported to be moving to Peacock after four seasons on the network and was soon confirmed to be true. There will only be 10 episodes, but with no limit on length of episodes, it could work in the show's favor. The only question is how and if franchise crossovers will still happen. All four seasons are streaming on Peacock.

'Magnum P.I.' (Photo: MAGNUM P.I. -- "The Big Squeeze" Episode 520 -- Pictured: (l-r) Emily Alabi as Mahina, Stephen Hill as Theodore "TC" Calvin, Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum, Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins, Amy Hill as Teuila "Kumu" Tuileta -- (Photo by: Zack Dougan/NBC) - Zack Dougan/NBC) The CBS reboot was saved by NBC in 2022, with the first batch of Season 5 episodes airing in early 2023, while the second half premiered later in the year. NBC announced last year that Season 5 would be the last season, and fans officially said goodbye to Magnum and co. at the beginning of the year. The first four seasons are streaming on Prime Video.

'Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge' (Photo: HOT WHEELS: ULTIMATE CHALLENGE -- "Badge of Honor vs Mountain Mover" Episode 106 -- Pictured: Luidgi Altidor's Car -- (Photo by: James Stack/NBC via Getty Images) - James Stack/NBC via Getty Images) Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge premiered in May 2023 and sees cars that hold special meaning to the contestants from their past that are remodeled into Hot Wheels-style cars. The series ran for 10 episodes last summer and NBC officially announced its cancellation in March.

'LA Fire & Rescue' (Photo: LA FIRE & RESCUE -- "Broken Bones and Burning Homes" Episode 107 -- Pictured: (l-r) LACoFD Station 41 first responder, Alex Castorena, Erin Scuoler, Captain Scott Woods -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images) - Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images) Dick Wolf's latest foray into non-fiction didn't quite work out so well. LA Fire & Rescue followed day-to-day emergencies and personal stories of real firefighters, paramedics, and lifeguards of the LA County Fire Department. The series premiered in June 2023 and ran for eight episodes. NBC officially canceled it in March after one season, alongside Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge.

'Extended Family' (Photo: EXTENDED FAMILY -- "Pilot" Episode -- Pictured: (l-r) Donald Faison as Trey, Abigail Spencer as Julia, Jon Cryer as Jim -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC) - NBC) The cancellations that hurt the most are the ones where it's shows that barely had a chance. Despite starring Jon Cryer, Donald Faison, and Abigail Spencer, it just wasn't enough. Extended Family centered on a couple who went through an amicable divorce and decided to continue raising their kids at the family home, taking turns who gets to stay with them. Things get more complicated when the owner of a sports team enters the picture. The sitcom premiered in December, airing 13 episodes through the end of March. It had a soft launch, unfortunately, and NBC canceled Extended Family in May. All episodes are streaming on Peacock.