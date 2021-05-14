'Law & Order' Boss Dick Wolf Gets Another New Series at NBC

✖

As if two entire nights of his productions were not enough, Law & Order and One Chicago mastermind Dick Wolf will produce another series for NBC during the 2021-2022 television season. LA Fire and Rescue is similar to Chicago Fire, except it will follow the real-life heroes of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, who fight massive wildfires every year. The series will debut during the 2021-2022 midseason, meaning it will likely not air until sometime next year.

The new series provides viewers with "unprecedented access" to the Los Angeles County Fire Department's operations. Wolf produced the series with Tom Thayer of Wolf Entertainment; 44 Blue Productions and Universal Television Alternative Studio. The show will follow LACoFD firefighters as they protect the lives and homes of the 4 million residents of Los Angeles County.

"From helicopter mountain rescues, lifeguard beach SOS, fireboats, hazmat units, to California’s raging wildfires... they do it all," read NBC's description of the show. "These firefighters are true everyday heroes and their compelling stories will be told alongside the heart-pounding action of unpredictable and dangerous circumstances as they face the front lines of life and death." NBC did not announce how many episodes the new show runs.

Wolf is the producer behind six shows airing on NBC this fall across two nights. All three Chicago shows - Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. - will air on Wednesdays back-to-back-to-back again. Thursdays will be dominated by Law & Order, starting with the new Law & Order: For the Defense. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 23 and Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 will follow.

LA Fire and Rescue was not the only new reality show NBC announced Friday. AGT: Extreme is a new America's Got Talent spin-off showcasing outrageous and death-defying acts with Simon Cowell as a judge. American Song Contest is an attempt at a U.S. version of the famous Eurovision Song Contest, involving competitors from the 50 states, five U.S. territories and Washington, D.C. Jimmy Fallon's That's My Jam is a primetime show featuring his musical-themed Tonight Show games.

In The Wheel, celebrity guests help contestants win prizes by using a giant, 42-foot wide wheel. Who Do You Think You Are? will return to follow celebrities as they learn their family's roots. Lastly, Home Sweet Home is a new series from executive producer Ava DuVernay that follows two families and "explores what it’s like to walk a mile in another person’s shoes by challenging racial, religious, economic, geographic, gender and identity assumptions as participants exchange homes for a week and experience the life of someone unlike them."