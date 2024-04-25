'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Officially Moving From NBC to Streaming

Law & Order: Organized Crime is officially on the move for Season 5. After Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU were renewed by NBC for the 2024-25 season, it was unknown what was in store for Organized Crime. There were reports saying that the series had a chance of going to NBCUniversal-owned streaming service Peacock for next season, and now that seems to be true.

According to Deadline, sources say that the Dick Wolf series is in the midst of finalizing a deal for a 10-episode fifth season to be streamed exclusively on Peacock. This will be Peacock's first original series from Wolf, but much of its library airs on the streamer, including numerous Law & Order shows, the One Chicago franchise, and the two FBI spinoffs from CBS.

As for what this means for any future crossovers involving Organized Crime, it's unknown. There has only been one three-show crossover between the current Law & Order shows, and that was at the beginning of last season. However, SVU and Organized Crime occasionally cross over with each other, whether it's a full event or a character or two from one show making a brief appearance on the other show. Most notably, longtime fans of the franchise have been hoping to see something blossom between Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler. Hopefully this doesn't put a damper on their relationship.

Meanwhile, NBC has been making quite a lot of decisions for the 2024-25 season. There are still a few more shows in danger of cancellation, such as Lopez vs. Lopez and freshman sitcom Extended Family. The former only just premiered its second season earlier this month, so it might still be too early for a decision. Starring Jon Cryer, Abigail Spencer, and Donald Faison, Extended Family didn't have the best launch when it premiered in December, but it has slightly higher ratings than Lopez vs. Lopez.

It's hard to tell how Law & Order: Organized Crime will do on Peacock, but it will surely be interesting. While it may not have gone in the direction some fans would have wanted, at least the series is not ending. Plus, being on Peacock does give the show a little bit more freedom in terms of episode length and storytelling, so this could be a good thing. In the meantime, new episodes of Organized Crime will continue to air on NBC on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET until its Season 4 finale on May 16.