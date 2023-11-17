'Matlock' Reboot With Kathy Bates Set With Huge Setback

Fans of the original Matlock are going to have to wait a little bit longer for the new series starring Kathy Bates. With the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, many networks and streamers are making plans for the highly-anticipated upcoming seasons. CBS' spring 2024 schedule revealed many returning favorites and a few new shows. Unfortunately, because of the strikes, some shows had to be pushed back, and that includes Matlock.

The new legal drama, which was initially set to premiere this fall, is being held for the 2024-25 season instead. The reasoning for the bump is unknown, but with so many shows returning and only so little room left on the schedule for new series, it was expected that at least one or more shows would be held off for next season. Matlock isn't the only series premiering on the 2024-25 schedule. Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.'s sitcom Poppa's House is also off the schedule for this season and will be premiering next season.

Inspired by the classic legal drama of the same name starring Andy Griffith, Matlock stars Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock. A brilliant septuagenarian, she achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm. The series also stars Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, David Del Rio, and Leah Lewis. Bates, Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, and John Will serve as executive producers. Urman wrote the pilot, which is directed by Kat Coiro. CBS Studios produces the series.

While it is definitely disappointing that Matlock won't be here for at least another year, the good news is that the series is still happening. A lot of shows were axed during the strikes, but luckily, Matlock wasn't one of them. Even though the series isn't premiering during the 2023-24 season, the fact that CBS still plans on premiering it at some point is better than nothing. It may not be for a while, but fans will still be able to look forward to it.

There is still much to look forward to on CBS' schedule, including two new series. Justin Hartley's Tracker is kicking off premiere week right after the Super Bowl, while The Good Wife spinoff Elsbeth will be premiering at the end of February. It all begins on Sunday, Feb. 11, so make sure to tune in. Matlock will be coming to CBS during the 2024-25 broadcast season.