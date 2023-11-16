'FBI: International' Season 3 Premiere — What to Know

The FBI franchise is coming back soon, including FBI: International. The end of the SAG-AFTRA strike marks the beginning of a long-awaited time in Hollywood, where shows will finally be going back into production very soon. It was previously announced that many series will be starting up production not long after Thanksgiving, like the FBI franchise. With filming expected to start on Nov. 27, the series will be coming back just a few months after that.

CBS' spring 2024 schedule reveals that FBI: International will be premiering its third season on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 9 p.m. ET. It will once again be sandwiched between the original FBI series and FBI: Most Wanted. Not surprisingly, Tuesdays continue to belong to FBI, and fans will be happy that they will be able to look forward to three full hours of action and intense cases in the New Year. All three shows were renewed for two additional seasons in 2022, going through 2024, so these upcoming seasons have been a long time coming.

Not too much is known about FBI: International Season 3, but Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, and Eva-Jane Willis are expected to return. Willis was introduced during last season as Megan "Smitty" Garretson, a Europol agent and an old acquaintance of Kleintank's Forrester assigned as the team's liaison. Also introduced last season was Walker: Independence star Greg Hovanessian as Special Agent Damian Powell. Things were a bit rocky with him when he first came on, but by the end of the season, it seemed like he made his mark on the team and won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

Meanwhile, even though new episodes of the FBI franchise didn't air this fall because of the strikes, that doesn't mean the franchise was completely off the schedule. Reruns of FBI have been killing it with the ratings as fans anxiously wait for the series to return. Paramount+ docuseries FBI True has also been airing to keep the schedule filled, followed by FBI on Tuesdays. It may not be exactly the same, but it's still two hours of intense action, just a tad different.

February may seem like it's still far away, but with the holidays coming up, it will surely get here before you know it. Be sure to watch the Season 3 premiere of FBI: International on Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET only on CBS.