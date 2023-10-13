Actors Strike Negotiations Face Huge Setback

After five days of negotiations, talks have been suspended between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP due to the gap between the two being "too great."

While the WGA strike has finally ended, the SAG-AFTRA one has taken a step back. Things seemed promising for the actors after the writers finally struck a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), officially ending their strike after five long months. Talks started up again between SAG and the AMPTP, but unfortunately, things have stalled once again. It all started on Wednesday night when negotiations were suspended due to the gap between the parties being "too great."

SAG-AFTRA put out a lengthy statement that accused the studios of using "bully tactics" and the "same failed strategy they tried to inflict on the WGA – putting out misleading information in an attempt to fool our members into abandoning our solidarity and putting pressure on our negotiators." The picketing continued at some major Hollywood studios, such as Netflix, but others, according to The Hollywood Reporter, were more quiet, like Amazon, Sony, and Disney.

Actors told the outlet they felt "disheartened," "sad," "deflated," and "disappointed" following the news of the suspension. Others, however, were not surprised, such as Davis Noir, who noted how "greedy" the studios have been, even after the win with the WGA. Amidst the disappointment, THR says there was still "a lot of determination on the picket lines" on Thursday. Many actors discussed the residuals and how much they're struggling still, but hopefully, talks will resume soon so they can finally get a fair deal.

In an interview with TODAY, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Dreschner fired back at the studios. "It really came as a shock to me because what does that exactly mean, and why would you walk away from the table?" she shared. "It's not like we're asking for anything that's so outrageous. It's so wrong. And it's so unfair. That they walked out of the meeting and so disrespectful. You know when I was there, I mean, they talk at you. They really don't want to hear what you have to say or why you're saying it."

When talks initially restarted at the beginning of the month, AI and residuals were still the big topics that had yet to be resolved. One of the bigger issues is that SAG-AFTRA had requested for casts to receive a cut of streaming platform revenue. The AMPTP said that it would cost them more than $800 million a year. While they are staying put on their own proposals, SAG doesn't seem to be backing down any time soon. They will continue to fight for as long as it's needed, but hopefully, a fair deal comes soon.