'Good Wife' Spinoff 'Elsbeth' Gets Delayed Premiere Date on CBS

The Good Wife fans are going to have to wait a little bit longer to get the latest spinoff, Elsbeth. Announced earlier this year, Carrie Preston reprises her role as Elsbeth Tascioni from the popular legal drama and its first spinoff, The Good Fight. After leaving Chicago, Elsbeth lands in the Big Apple to take on a new investigative role. She works with the NYPD to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals in New York City. With CBS' spring 2024 schedule being revealed, Elsbeth's new premiere date has been announced, and it's a bit delayed.

Even though CBS' 2024 premiere week will kick off on Feb. 11, Elsbeth won't be premiering until the end of the month. Following a few weeks of Tracker repeats, likely to get more people engaged in Justin Hartley's new show, Elsbeth Tascioni will be making her grand return to CBS on Feb. 29 at 10 p.m. ET. Considering how quirky and unconventional the attorney is, it really only makes sense for Elsbeth to premiere on the one day that comes only once every four years. That doesn't necessarily make the delayed premiere any better, but at least it is coming early next year.

The series will be following the sophomore season of So Help Me Todd, meaning that two hours on Thursdays are going to be filled with legal troubles, and it's going to be interesting to watch. Moreover, Elsbeth will be taking over the time slot once held by CSI: Vegas last season. The latest CSI series will be moving to Sundays, marking yet another move on the schedule for the procedural. Pairing Elsbeth with another legal drama was likely the best move, as it would keep fans of So Help Me Todd interested, along with those fans of The Good Wife.

Elsbeth also stars Wendell Pierce and Carra Patterson. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins serve as executive producers. Tolins is also the showrunner. Robert King directed the pilot, which was written by him and Michelle King. CBS Studios produces the drama. It's been seven years since The Good Wife came to an end and nearly a year since The Good Fight ended, but Elsbeth Tascioni is coming back. There's also the possibility of other The Good Wife characters returning. Make sure to tune in on Thursday, Feb. 29 at 10 p.m. ET for the series premiere of Elsbeth, following a new episode of So Help Me Todd.