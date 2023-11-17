'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 5 Sets February Premiere on CBS

FBI: Most Wanted is finally coming back. As shows start to get into production following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, networks are planning and releasing their 2024 schedules. CBS' 2024 spring schedule revealed that the FBI trio will once again be taking over Tuesday nights, and Most Wanted will be ending the night.

The FBI spinoff is set to premiere on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 10 p.m. ET, immediately following FBI: International. While the series won't be making any changes in the airing format, the cast is seeing a major one. Following multiple departures in Season 3, including Julian McMahon, Alexa Davalos is the latest to exit. The actress joined Most Wanted in the third season as FBI Special Agent Kristin Gaines, originally with the Miami Field Office.

Filming for all three FBI series is expected to begin sometime after Thanksgiving. The shows were renewed through their upcoming seasons in 2022, so it's definitely been a long time coming. With Davalos leaving, it wouldn't be surprising if someone else was added to the team ahead of Season 5. Fans will just have to tune in when the season premieres in February to see what happens and who, if anyone, will be joining the team.

Meanwhile, just because no new episodes haven't been premiering this fall, it doesn't mean CBS is completely without the FBIs for the last few months of 2023. The network has been rerunning FBI, which has been bringing in some impressive ratings. On top of that, the Paramount+ docuseries FBI True has also been airing on CBS, and with new, never-before-seen episodes. It may not be the same, but fans still get two hours of intense action, both real and fake, on Tuesdays, which is better than nothing.

There is going to be a lot to look forward to in the New Year with so many shows coming back. Fans of the FBI franchise are going to be excited for their favorites to return. While it may seem like it's still far away, the holidays coming up will surely make time go by fast. Hopefully, February will get here soon, but fans will just have to patiently wait. When the time does finally come, make sure to watch the premiere of FBI: Most Wanted Season 5 on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. ET only on CBS, with episodes dropping on Paramount+ the following day.