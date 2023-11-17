'Fire Country' Season 2 Set for February Premiere on CBS

After a very successful launch, Fire Country is coming back soon for Season 2! The Max Thieriot-led firefighter drama premiered last year on CBS and became an instant hit. It didn't take long for the network to renew it for a second season. It's been a long time coming, but with the SAG-AFTRA strike finally over, CBS' spring 2024 schedule has revealed when Fire Country will be making its grand return.

The drama will be premiering its sophomore season on Friday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET. It will again be sandwiched between S.W.A.T. and Blue Bloods, making Friday night the place to be on CBS for yet another year. Most shows are getting back into production after Thanksgiving, meaning that Fire Country's doors will be open soon for Season 2. What 3 Rock and the rest of the characters will be getting into will be interesting, especially following the events of the Season 1 finale.

After being so close to getting on probation, Max Thieriot's Bode Donavon threw it all away to help a friend. He took the fall for having drugs on the premises, even though he wasn't the one, because he wanted to help out a fellow inmate. This means that he is going back to prison. The aftermath of that will be one to look forward to. It will surely affect his parents and girlfriend, Gabriela, all three of whom were excited to finally have Bode back.

While Fire Country wasn't airing on CBS this fall, Max Thieriot was still making waves on the network. In order to fill up the gap on the schedule left by the strikes, CBS pulled from Paramount+ and brought a former series back home. Season 5 of SEAL Team has been airing on the network, with Thieriot starring as Clay Spenser. Now that there's a premiere date for Fire Country Season 2, fans will be able to look forward to even more Thieriot on their screens and much more action.

February seems like it's far away, but it will be here before we know it. The first season of Fire Country is streaming in full on Paramount+, and now would be a great time to rewatch it to get ready for more episodes. Don't miss the Season 2 premiere of Fire Country on Friday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET only on CBS and streaming the next day on Paramount+.