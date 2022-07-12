Mandy Moore Publicly Reacts to 'This Is Us' Emmys Snub

This Is Us star Mandy Moore earned some incredible reviews for her performance as Rebecca Pearson in the beloved NBC show's final season. Sadly, it wasn't enough to earn her a 2022 Primetime Emmy Award nomination, and the show was left out of the Outstanding Drama Series category. Moore responded to the surprising snubs, admitting she wished the show was recognized in its "finest hour."

The sixth and final season of This Is Us only earned one Emmy nomination. "The Forever Now," a song Moore's husband Taylor Goldsmith wrote with Siddhartha Khosla for the episode "Day of the Wedding," is up for Outstanding Music and Lyrics. Its competition is two songs from Euphoria and one song each from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Schmigadoon!. Moore said she was "so unendingly proud" of Khosla and Goldsmith for their nomination in an Instagram Story post.

In her next Instagram Story post, Moore addressed the snubs. "Do I wish our show was recognized [for] what I think was its' finest hour? Sure," she wrote. "And [creator] Dan Fogelman's brilliant writing for 6 seasons (hello 'The Train')? [Director Ken Olin's] impeccable direction? Out insanely, wildly talented cast and crew? Yah..."

"But nothing can take away what our show meant to so many (us included)," Moore continued. "That's an incredible legacy to be a part of. I will be grateful forever."

This Is Us earned plenty of Emmys love for its first five seasons, including four Outstanding Drama Series nominations. The show won four awards, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Sterling K. Brown in 2017. Gerald McRaney won Outstanding Guest Actor in 2017 and Ron Cephas Jones won the same award in 2018 and 2020. Moore scored an Emmy nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in 2019 and won two Screen Actors Guild awards as a member of the cast.

Moore's performance as Rebecca brought audiences to tears during Season 6 as the character battled Alzheimer's disease. In an interview with Variety, she said she felt a "tremendous amount of responsibility" in playing the effects of a disease that affects so many but is rarely shown on television.

"This poor woman who lost a child, who lost a spouse, then finds herself at this juncture of her life in cognitive decline, with a degenerative brain disease. It's just very, very sad," Moore said in May. "But I also feel buoyed by the fact that we're able to represent this situation that millions of people find themselves and their families in and for people to feel a sense of community and not feel like an anomaly and hopefully feel a little less alone."

While Moore missed out on an Emmy nomination, the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series field is stacked with talent. Killing Eve stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh will compete against Ozark's Laura Linney, Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey, The Morning Show's Reese Witherspoon, and Euphoria's Zendaya. The 74th Primetime Emmys will air on NBC Monday, Sept. 12. Meanwhile, all six seasons of This Is Us are streaming on Hulu.