2022 Emmy Awards Nominations: See the Full List
The 2022 Emmy Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday in a livestream by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences itself. The stream was hosted by comedian JB Smoove and actress Melissa Fumero and broadcast on Emmys.com. It included the biggest shows of the last year, but there were plenty of surprises to keep track of as well.
The 2022 Emmy Awards are scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET. The award ceremony will air on NBC and will be available to stream live on Peacock as well. As usual, this will be a weeks-long event with the Creative Arts Emmys kicking things off the previous weekend on Sept. 3 and Sept. 4, then airing on TV on Sept. 10 on FXX. Of course, as the nominees often say, it is an honor just to be nominated, so in many ways the list announced on Tuesday is the real measure of success.
The four major networks – NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox – take turns broadcasting the Emmys from year to year. ABC, CBS and Fox all air the ceremony on Sunday nights, but this NBC typically reschedules the show for Monday night so that it won't interfere with Sunday night football.
Read on for the full list of 2022 Emmy nominees, and check back in September for coverage of the winners and the live telecast.
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbertprevnext
Outstanding Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Girls
- Nailed It!
- Rupaul's Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning – The Great
- Issa Rae – Insecure
- Jean Smart – Hacks
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series, Anthologyy Series or Movie
- Colin Firth – The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
- Oscar Isaac – Scenes From a Marriage
- Michael Keaton – Dopesick
- Himesh Patel – Station Eleven
- Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series, Anthologyy Series or Movie
- Toni Collette – The Staircase
- Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
- Lily James – Pam & Tommy
- Sarah Paulson – Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Margaret Qualley – Maid
- Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology Series
- Dopesick
- The Dropout
- Inventing Anna
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
- Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
- Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
- Zendaya – Euphoria
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Brian Cox – Succession
- Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott – Severance
- Jeremy Strong – Succession
Outstanding Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- Euphoria
- Ozark
- Severance
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things
- Succession
- Yellowjackets