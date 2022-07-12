2022 Emmy Awards Nominations: See the Full List

The 2022 Emmy Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday in a livestream by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences itself. The stream was hosted by comedian JB Smoove and actress Melissa Fumero and broadcast on Emmys.com. It included the biggest shows of the last year, but there were plenty of surprises to keep track of as well.

The 2022 Emmy Awards are scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET. The award ceremony will air on NBC and will be available to stream live on Peacock as well. As usual, this will be a weeks-long event with the Creative Arts Emmys kicking things off the previous weekend on Sept. 3 and Sept. 4, then airing on TV on Sept. 10 on FXX. Of course, as the nominees often say, it is an honor just to be nominated, so in many ways the list announced on Tuesday is the real measure of success.

The four major networks – NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox – take turns broadcasting the Emmys from year to year. ABC, CBS and Fox all air the ceremony on Sunday nights, but this NBC typically reschedules the show for Monday night so that it won't interfere with Sunday night football.

Read on for the full list of 2022 Emmy nominees, and check back in September for coverage of the winners and the live telecast.