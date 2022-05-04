'This Is Us' Sparks Emotional Response From Fans After Major Character's Death
Tuesday night's newest episode of This Is Us' sixth and final season left most fans in a puddle of tears. Titled "Miguel," the episode ended on a heart-wrenching note when it was revealed that one fan-favorite character died. Warning: This post contains spoilers for This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 15, "Miguel."
Tuesday's new episode chronicled the life and journey of Miguel Rivas, finally giving fans the opportunity to learn more about the husband of Rebecca Pearson and the stepfather to the Big Three – Kevin, Kate, and Randall. However, while fans were more than just a little excited to learn Miguel's backstory, they were ultimately left heartbroken when they learned why Miguel wasn't featured in the flash-forwards with the entire Pearson family at their home's compound. It was revealed that Miguel died from heart failure, the episode ending with the family attending his funeral.
Speaking with PopCulture.com, actor Jon Huertas revealed that series creator Dan Fogelman came up to him three seasons ago "and said, 'I've got this great idea. Let me run it by you. This is what I think' – and I was like, 'Sounds cool. Love it." After that, Huertas said, he "kind of helped [the writers] figure out a little bit of what Miguel's journey was going to be." The emotional backstory, and the revelation of Miguel's fate, proved to be all too emotional for viewers, with many taking to social media to react following the episode.
Fans were left 'sobbing'
#thisisus THIS WAS NOT HOW I EXPECTED THE EPISODE TO END pic.twitter.com/fKnVqtnvmY— chakra khan ✌️ (@creamykinss) May 4, 2022
"Literally sobbing after that episode," tweeted one viewer. "I never saw that coming . Your were a good man Miguel. I wasn't prepared for that. Not sure I will make it through the last 3 episodes."
Change of opinions
If y’all would’ve told me 6 years ago I would be crying over Miguel after this scene I would’ve thought you was on crack or something #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/jaTppyWrJt— Jordan 🐖 (@queenjordan94) May 4, 2022
"I take back EVERYTHING rude I ever said in the past seasons about Miguel," commented another viewer. "I'm so sorry Miguel."
'Absolutely hysterical'
Honestly fuck this show for making me sob hysterically on a Tuesday night #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/YVne1IEvWQ— Christi Trottie (@ChristiTrottie) May 4, 2022
"I was heartbroken watching Jack die on [This Is Us]. I was choked with tears at the end of today's episode," wrote somebody else. "Miguel's story was so well written and played out. Well done [Jon Huertas]."
Fans applaud show's portrayal of caretakers
Anyone who has EVER had to be the caretaker for a loved one.. you know. You know what that’s like. This episode is hitting so close to home and it’s so hard. It’s destroying me. 😔 #ThisIsUs— Mikayla (@mikaylablaire) May 4, 2022
"The way that caretaking wears down on the hearts, bodies, lives of caretakers and how often it goes seen yet unrecognized," wrote another person. "Thank you for showing more sides of that life [This Is Us]. Oh Miguel – you are a real one for sure. I just wish there was someone to take care of the caretaker."
'Rip my heart out'
Go ahead and rip my heart out why don’t you? 😭😭 #ThisIsUs #ThisIsUsFinalChapter pic.twitter.com/AXa6EIBWIk— Helen (@Helen_Saeian) May 4, 2022
"I am SOBBING," tweeted one viewer. "I am sorry for all the not nice things I've said about Miguel these past 6 years."
Fans were 'no ok'
Check on your friends who watch #ThisIsUs we are not ok……😭— Kim Becker (@BellaRosie62) May 4, 2022
"I'm not ok," added somebody else. "Even though I already knew how this episode would go down."
Dubbed 'one of the best' episodes of the series
One of the best episodes of the series. Miguel, you are a class act. #ThisIsUs— Andrea Brickman (@AndreaBrickman) May 4, 2022
"Tonight's episode was one of the best!" one fan declared. "It took 6 seasons to get Miguel's backstory and it was definitely worth the wait."