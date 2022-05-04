'This Is Us' Sparks Emotional Response From Fans After Major Character's Death

Tuesday night's newest episode of This Is Us' sixth and final season left most fans in a puddle of tears. Titled "Miguel," the episode ended on a heart-wrenching note when it was revealed that one fan-favorite character died. Warning: This post contains spoilers for This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 15, "Miguel."

Tuesday's new episode chronicled the life and journey of Miguel Rivas, finally giving fans the opportunity to learn more about the husband of Rebecca Pearson and the stepfather to the Big Three – Kevin, Kate, and Randall. However, while fans were more than just a little excited to learn Miguel's backstory, they were ultimately left heartbroken when they learned why Miguel wasn't featured in the flash-forwards with the entire Pearson family at their home's compound. It was revealed that Miguel died from heart failure, the episode ending with the family attending his funeral.

Speaking with PopCulture.com, actor Jon Huertas revealed that series creator Dan Fogelman came up to him three seasons ago "and said, 'I've got this great idea. Let me run it by you. This is what I think' – and I was like, 'Sounds cool. Love it." After that, Huertas said, he "kind of helped [the writers] figure out a little bit of what Miguel's journey was going to be." The emotional backstory, and the revelation of Miguel's fate, proved to be all too emotional for viewers, with many taking to social media to react following the episode.