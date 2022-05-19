'This Is Us' Fans in Tears After Devastating Next-to-Last Episode
The tears continue to flow for This Is Us fans as the show heads into its series finale. In the penultimate episode of the season, viewers said goodbye to Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore) with an emotional look back at her life. Naturally, it prompted fans to express their sadness over the episode via social media.
Throughout the episode, Rebecca's health failed as the rest of the Pearson family gathered to be by her side to say their goodbyes. The episode took fans inside of Rebecca's mind as she passed on, which saw the character, dressed in a gorgeous red gown, traveling through a train alongside William (Ron Cephas Jones). As they traveled through the train's carriages, Rebecca got to chat with various loved ones including her late husband, Miguel (Jon Huertas). Her journey culminated with her getting into bed alongside her first husband, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia).
To no surprise, this retrospective, and Rebecca's death, left fans reeling. Read on to see their thoughts on the emotional penultimate episode of This Is Us.
Emmy Worthy
GIVE👏MANDY 👏 MOORE 👏 AN 👏EMMY!!!
[#ThisIsUs #ThisIsUsFinalChapter] pic.twitter.com/ZJMlvvFNhB— aMucc (@amurkymuc) May 18, 2022
Fans are calling for Moore to get some Emmy recognition for her work on This Is Us. After all, she has portrayed Rebecca through several decades.
Perfect
A truly perfect and beautiful ending for Rebecca even if was the saddest thing I’ve ever seen #ThisIsUs #ThisIsUsFinalChapter pic.twitter.com/PKfSrLz1Mp— J (@janetca8) May 18, 2022
Viewers couldn't help but get emotional after seeing how Rebecca's story ended. Still, it was perfect all the same.
Masterpiece
Take a bow 🙇🏻♀️ Mandy Moore 🙌
You delivered a MASTERPIECE of a performance
Now it’s time for your Emmy 🏆 #ThisIsUs #ThisIsUsFinalChapter pic.twitter.com/BRj7IK60Pj— Paula ☕️☀️ (@paula_30throad) May 18, 2022
Moore's performance in the penultimate episode seriously touched fans. They're getting a jumpstart on her Emmy campaign.
Beautiful
This episode is giving me chills and bringing me to tears like no other episode ever has. Heartbreakingly beautiful. This show is phenomenal beyond words. #ThisIsUs #ThisIsUsFinalChapter— This Is Aure-Anne 💛 (@moorepearsons) May 18, 2022
It's clear that viewers appreciated the latest episode of This Is Us. It may have been emotional, but it was also "heartbreakingly beautiful."
The Best
#ThisIsUs is probably the most thoughtful, well structured, smartly written, spectacularly acted, emotionally inviting and heart provoking series that I’ve ever watched.
Every episode is endearing & breathtaking ❤️ #ThisIsUsFinalChapter— 𝓜𝓮𝓰𝓪𝓷 (@meganjulia_) May 18, 2022
The latest episode of This Is Us drew a ton of praise from fans. The series will surely be remembered fondly by many.
Cue the Tears
The moment Rebecca passed away was so subtle yet so beautifully written. Randall said "You tell him hey" then Randall feels she's gone, and when she see Jack she says "Hey", confirming the fact that it was indeed the last thing she heard while she was alive. #ThisIsUsFinalChapter pic.twitter.com/acgXdrdEGV— Cecilia. (@cecealways_) May 18, 2022
Fans picked up on all of the intricacies that they included in the penultimate episode. So incredibly touching.
Just Spent
Cried my way through that ENTIRE episode #ThisIsUs #ThisIsUsFinalChapter pic.twitter.com/9yDAXyHqWn— gabi (taylor’s version) (@holyorchard) May 18, 2022
This Is Us had fans beyond emotional with the latest episode. One can only imagine how the finale is going to go.