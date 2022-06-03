Mandy Moore Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Taylor Goldsmith

✖

Mandy Moore's family is getting bigger. On Friday, the This Is Us Star went to social media to announce she is expecting her second child with her husband, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith. This news comes a little over a year after she gave birth to the couple's first child.

"One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited," Moore wrote on Instagram. "Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can't wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!!"

Having children was something Moore always planned. While speaking to Sunday TODAY With Willie Geist in 2017, Moore talked about what being a mom was the next step in her life. "I've always wanted to be a mom," she said per Entertainment Tonight. "I think that's definitely the next chapter for me."

With Moore having another boy, she will likely raise him the same way she is currently raising Gus. "These are conversations I have with my husband a lot, just in general, about men and him being a white man," Moore told Romper in Jan. 2021. "I want to raise an intelligent, feminist, loving, compassionate young man, who respects women, and who understands boundaries." Moore's announcement comes shortly after This Is Us ended its run on NBC. It began airing in 2016 and ended with 106 episodes and multiple awards. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Moore talked about watching an emotional Episode 105 with Goldsmith.

"I mean, it's strange," she said. "I was sitting next to my husband watching it, and watching his emotions and feeling him made it even more emotional. It's the end of an era. It's saying goodbye to this woman I've had the pleasure of knowing and inhabiting for six years. And the fact that I'll never get to do it again, it's just this weird confluence of gratitude and sadness; it's quite bittersweet." Along with the show ending, Moore also released a new album called In Real Life. This is her seventh studio album in her career.