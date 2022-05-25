'This Is Us' Fans Say Goodbye to the Pearsons as Series Finale Airs

By Stephanie Downs

This Is Us has officially come to an end. After six seasons, fans are now saying their goodbyes to the Pearson family. As you might have expected, there was a fair amount of tears involved. 

On Tuesday, This Is Us aired its series finale. It was one that fans had plenty of time to prepare for. In May of 2021, it was announced that Season 6 would be This Is Us' last season. The news didn't come as too much of a shock to fans, as creator Dan Fogelman has long maintained that there was a set story in place for the Pearsons and that it would come to an end in Season 6.

Still, that didn't make the series finale any less heartbreaking for longtime fans. Read on to see how they're doing about This Is Us' swan song. 

Let's Talk Awards

Fans are already starting up the Emmy campaigns for the This Is Us cast. They want them to get their flowers.

Not Okay

The finale had fans everywhere in tears. Considering how emotional the series was as a whole, it's not that surprising.

Giving Thanks

Some fans are also acknowledging how much the show has impacted them. This Is Us is leaving a major legacy behind.

So Many Tears

It's safe to say that fans were pleased with how the NBC drama came to an end. This fan called it "phenomenal."

Masterpiece

There was plenty of praise to go around from fans. They're definitely going to miss the series.

Can't Believe It

As this fan noted, Tuesdays are going to feel very different now that This Is Us is over. Cue the tears.

Perfection

Overwhelmingly, viewers loved the series finale. But, it's time to say goodbye to the Pearsons for good now.

