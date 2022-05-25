'This Is Us' Fans Say Goodbye to the Pearsons as Series Finale Airs

This Is Us has officially come to an end. After six seasons, fans are now saying their goodbyes to the Pearson family. As you might have expected, there was a fair amount of tears involved.

On Tuesday, This Is Us aired its series finale. It was one that fans had plenty of time to prepare for. In May of 2021, it was announced that Season 6 would be This Is Us' last season. The news didn't come as too much of a shock to fans, as creator Dan Fogelman has long maintained that there was a set story in place for the Pearsons and that it would come to an end in Season 6.

Still, that didn't make the series finale any less heartbreaking for longtime fans. Read on to see how they're doing about This Is Us' swan song.