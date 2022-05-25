'This Is Us' Fans Say Goodbye to the Pearsons as Series Finale Airs
This Is Us has officially come to an end. After six seasons, fans are now saying their goodbyes to the Pearson family. As you might have expected, there was a fair amount of tears involved.
On Tuesday, This Is Us aired its series finale. It was one that fans had plenty of time to prepare for. In May of 2021, it was announced that Season 6 would be This Is Us' last season. The news didn't come as too much of a shock to fans, as creator Dan Fogelman has long maintained that there was a set story in place for the Pearsons and that it would come to an end in Season 6.
Still, that didn't make the series finale any less heartbreaking for longtime fans. Read on to see how they're doing about This Is Us' swan song.
Let's Talk Awards
GIVE 👏 THEM 👏 ALL 👏 EMMYS 👏
[#ThisIsUs #ThisIsUsFinalChapter] pic.twitter.com/sGWkrGAGL2— aMucc (@amurkymuc) May 25, 2022
Fans are already starting up the Emmy campaigns for the This Is Us cast. They want them to get their flowers.prevnext
Not Okay
“ I don’t want to leave them.”
“You don’t. You’ll see.”
I am not okay. #ThisIsUsFinale #ThisIsUsFinalChapter pic.twitter.com/6oO1gPcHG4— Swaila (@scribbss) May 25, 2022
The finale had fans everywhere in tears. Considering how emotional the series was as a whole, it's not that surprising.prevnext
Giving Thanks
This Is Us is in my life for a reason and in every episode I understand that it wouldn't be possible to be who I am today without you @NBCThisisUs #ThisIsUs #ThisIsUsFinalChapter— ۫ (@4TSLM) May 25, 2022
Some fans are also acknowledging how much the show has impacted them. This Is Us is leaving a major legacy behind.prevnext
So Many Tears
bawling my eyes out like a baby for more than half an hour & i'm not complaining.
to say this show is phenomenal would be an understatement. it nurtured, healed & saved my heart for the past 6 years. forever grateful to @NBCThisisUs @ThisIsUsWriters 💛💛💛#ThisIsUsFinalChapter— bun 💛 (@seonholybean) May 25, 2022
It's safe to say that fans were pleased with how the NBC drama came to an end. This fan called it "phenomenal."prevnext
Masterpiece
#ThisIsUs is a masterpiece. Everything about this show is outstanding, be it the writing, the acting, the storytelling, the casting, or the music. No other show will ever be able to reach the same level of perfection. I'm forever blown away and speechless.#ThisIsUsFinalChapter— This Is Aure-Anne 💛 (@moorepearsons) May 25, 2022
There was plenty of praise to go around from fans. They're definitely going to miss the series.prevnext
Can't Believe It
And just like that, it's over. #ThisIsUsFinalChapter
Tuesdays will never be the same.— Trish W. (@TrishPanda10203) May 25, 2022
As this fan noted, Tuesdays are going to feel very different now that This Is Us is over. Cue the tears.prevnext
Perfection
Ok... The finale was not what I was expecting. But, it was exactly what it should've been. 🥺 So long, Pearsons. #ThisIsUs #ThisIsUsFinalChapter— Adorable Aries (@adorablearies11) May 25, 2022
Overwhelmingly, viewers loved the series finale. But, it's time to say goodbye to the Pearsons for good now.prev