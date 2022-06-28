Pregnant Mandy Moore Cancels Tour

Mandy Moore shared a major announcement with her fans on Tuesday. On Instagram, Moore announced that she was canceling the rest of her tour dates. The cancellation news comes shortly after the This Is Us star revealed that she is expecting her second child with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith.

Moore wrote that it is with a "heavy heart and much consideration" that she is canceling the rest of her tour. She continued to express that it was an "honor" to be able to take to the stage over the past month during the very beginning of her tour. However, due to her pregnancy, it's not possible for her to continue touring.

"When we booked these shows, I wasn't pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are traveling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll, and made it too challenging to proceed," Moore continued. "I know that I have to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first and the best place for me to be right now is home." The actor ended her message by thanking fans for their support and understanding regarding her decision. She also noted that all of the tickets purchased will be fully refunded. Fans and friends alike were incredibly supportive of Moore's post. One fan even wrote, "we will miss you but totally support this decision! your health is your wealth and we will be here to come see you when you tour again one day."

As previously mentioned, Moore's announcement comes shortly after she shared some big news about her family. In early June, Moore and Goldsmith shared that they're expecting their second baby. The couple is already parents to their son, Gus, who was born in early 2021. The singer also revealed that they're going to welcome their second boy into the family.

"One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited," Moore wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Gus in a "big brother" shirt. "Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can't wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!!"