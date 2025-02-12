HBO Shares Major Update on ‘Euphoria’ Season 3

HBO finally has a new update on the much-anticipated and long-awaited third season of Euphoria, and it’s good news. The teen drama was renewed for Season 3 back in February 2022 in the midst of Season 2, and the wait has been brutal. Due to the strikes in 2023, filming had been pushed back. Then, Zendaya and many other actors on the show kept landing new gigs, pushing back the start date even further. Creator Sam Levinson also had his new show, The Idol, which was another cause for the delay.

Last July, it was confirmed that Euphoria would finally be picking up production on Season 3, with much of the core cast returning in January 2025. Even amid cancellation rumors, HBO stuck to their guns, and the official Euphoria X account shared on Feb. 10 that production has indeed kicked off. To celebrate, they also shared a brand new photo of Zendaya as Rue Bennett in the new season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

HBO

While filming has finally started on Season 3, it will probably still be a while until it actually premieres. Recent reports suggest that the third season may not be premiering until at least 2026, meaning that there will be a four-year wait between Season 2 and Season 3. Fans have already been waiting so long for it, so a 2026 premiere really seems like nothing. At the very least, with production starting, that will make the wait a little easier.

Euphoria Season 3 will have a bit of a time jump following the events of the Season 2 finale, which was to be expected not only because of how long it’s been since the season aired but because of Angus Cloud’s death in 2023. Cloud portrayed Fez, who was shot during a raid in the final minutes of the finale. Barbie Ferreira, who played Cat, will also be absent from Season 3 after departing following Season 2. Storm Reid will also not be returning.

Since production just started on Season 3, it’s hard to tell when a premiere date could be announced, but it will still be a while. There should be more updates coming over the next several months or so, but it’s likely the wait will still be a long one. Both seasons of Euphoria are streaming on Max, though, so now would be the perfect time to do a rewatch.