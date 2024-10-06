'Euphoria': Zendaya Confirms Time Jump for Season 3

Zendaya is spilling the beans on the long-delayed upcoming third season of Euphoria. The HBO teen drama will finally be getting back into production on Season 3 in January after the strikes and other cast priorities pushed back filming. Even though Season 2 left off on a cliffhanger and still took place in high school, the new season will be taking a time jump. The Emmy winner told Entertainment Weekly on The Awardist podcast that "there's only so much high school drama you can deal with."

"I don't actually know much about what is happening," Zendaya shared. "I don't quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening. It will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids, and they were in high school affects the adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world. I'll be interested to see what happens, too."

It's unknown how big the time jump will be, but it does sound like when fans are finally reunited with almost all of the characters, a significant amount of time will have passed. Season 2 aired in early 2022, and as of now, Season 3 won't be premiering until at least 2026, so it's possible three years could pass to keep up with the present. Most of the cast is expected to return, however, Barbie Ferreira has been confirmed to not be returning for Season 3 as Kat. The series will also very likely address Angus Cloud's death, as his character Fez was last seen in a shootout and bleeding out on the floor.

Not too much has been revealed about Euphoria Season 3, but getting a few more details about it is making the wait just a little bit better. Once filming actually starts, it's likely more information will be released, that is, assuming production stays on schedule. Much of the cast has been busy during this long hiatus, such as Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, and Hunter Schafer, but it seems like January will still be the kickoff point for the new season. Fans will just have to wait and see and rewatch the first two seasons on Max.