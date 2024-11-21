‘Euphoria’ Star Leaves Show Amid Season 3 Rumors

Storm Reid is saying goodbye to her Euphoria family and fans. The actress, who played Zendaya’s onscreen younger sister Gia, told Rotten Tomatoes at the recent Governors Awards that the character will not be included in the upcoming third season. Season 3 is expected to have a time jump for the series and has been on hiatus for some time, with the show reportedly not returning until 2025.

“I’m very excited for Season 3,” Reid said. “Unfortunately, Gia’s not returning to the third season, but I am so indebted to the cast and the crew of that show, to HBO. ‘Euphoria’ is a really special thing and I’m so glad that it’s a part of my legacy and that I was a part of such a cultural phenomenon. I can’t wait to see what Season 3 has in store.” Since Euphoria, Reid has starred in The Last of Us and will lead Teyana Taylor’s directorial debut, Get Lite. The actress is also producing films through her production banner A Seed & Wings Productions.

Reid previously spoke about the show’s delay, telling Variety she was “not surprised” about the delay. “We would all hope to be able to go back tomorrow, but there are logistics that have to be figured out,” Reid said. “So even though I’m a little disappointed, I’m not surprised. I would hope the viewers, the audience, will be able to finish the show. I think we should handle the show with care. We’ve put our hearts and souls into it.”

The first two seasons of the HBO Emmy-winning coming of age drama aired in June 2019 and February 2022, respectively. Production on Season 3 is set to begin in January 2025. Other actors, including comedian Nika King who stars as Zendaya’s character’s mom on the show, have complained about the hiatus, noting it’s slowed up their money and potential to earn elsewhere.