Longtime ‘General Hospital’ Star Taking Extended Break From Show

A familiar face will be absent from Port Charles for the foreseeable future.

Kirsten Storms, who has portrayed Maxie Jones on General Hospital since 2005, announced on Instagram Monday that she is taking an extended break from the long-running ABC soap opera as she moves from Los Angeles to Nashville with her 11-year-old daughter Harper, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brandon Borash.

“In March, I asked Frank Valentini, our amazing executive producer … I had a conversation with him about my reasons for wanting to move, and my desire to not leave the show,” Storms shared with fans. “When you approach a job like this, they can always be like, ‘Forget it, I will let you out of your contract if you’re going to leave the state.’ GH did not do that, which was kind of amazing because I also asked for some time off.”

While Storms is settling into her new Tennessee home, Nicole Paggi has stepped in to fill her role on the soap, officially stepping into the shoes of Maxie Jones in last Thursday’s episode. Paggi, whose credits include The Rookie: Feds and Rizzoli & Isles, is a familiar face, having previously played Maxie in December 2023.

Although it’s unclear when exactly Storms will return to the show, she confirmed that she “had my final taping day for the year,” adding that “It’s possible I will be back in December, maybe November.”

“I promise you the story line they have going on until my return to Port Charles is kind of incredible,” she concluded. “You guys are gonna freak out actually.”

This is not the first time Storms’ character Maxie has been briefly recast. In addition to her December 2023 absence, Days of our Lives star Jen Lilley previously filled the role for Storms from 2011 through 2012. Storms had two other absences in 2016 and 2018, during which time Days star Molly Burnett stepped in for her.

Storms’ most current break from the soap comes just weeks after she celebrated 20 years on General Hospital. The actress first took on the role of Maxie, the daughter of Frisco Jones and Felicia Cummings, in 2005, taking over the role from Robyn Richards.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.