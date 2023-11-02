'Euphoria' Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed at HBO

Euphoria is coming back for Season 3 at HBO, and the show's new premiere date has now been revealed. Variety reports that the show is currently scheduled to return in 2025. It joins The Last of Us Season 2, The White Lotus Season 3, and Welcome to Derry — an It franchise prequel series — as part of the shows that HBO is prioritizing once the SAG-AFTRA strike is over.

Euphoria was created by Sam Levinson and debuted in 2019. The series is described by the network as focusing on "a group of high school students as they navigate drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship." Over the first two seasons, the show has included cast members such as Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo, Javon Walton, Austin Abrams, and Dominic Fike. Sadly, one of the show's breakout stars, Angus Cloud, died in July.

Cloud was born in Oakland, California in 1998. Though he was raised in the Bay Area, the majority of his family lived in Ireland. The oldest of four, Cloud is survived by a younger brother and twin sisters. Notably, Cloud attended the School of Production Design at Oakland School for the Arts, where he was classmates with Zendaya, whom he'd go on to star alongside in Euphoria.

In Euphoria, Cloud played the fan-favorite character Fezco, a drug dealer with a heart of gold. He landed the role after casting director Jennifer Venditti saw him working at Woodland restaurant close to Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. He initially believed she was attempting to scam him, but he eventually landed the role and portrayed Fezco through the first two seasons of the HBO drama.

Following Cloud's death, many of castmates publicly paid tribute to the actor, with Zendaya taking to Instagram to share a photo of Cloud. "Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)," she wrote in the caption. "I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it)."

Zendaya went on to add, "I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love... 'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I'd like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I'll cherish every moment." The actress concluded her memorial, "My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."