'Euphoria' Season 3 Returning to Production With Full Cast, Date Confirmed

After suffering major delays, Euphoria officially has a set production date for Season 3. The HBO hit aired its second season in 2022 and was renewed for a third season about halfway through Season 2. While filming was initially set to begin in February 2023, with a premiere of late 2023 in mind, filming was later set to start that summer but was put on hold due to the strikes. HBO later confirmed that Euphoria Season 3 wouldn't premiere until at least 2025, possibly 2026, and after all this time, production has an official start date of January 2025.

In addition, it was previously announced that the "core cast" will return, minus Barbie Ferreira, who left after Season 2, and Angus Cloud, who passed away last year. Deadline reports that the main principal cast, such as Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Jacob Elordi, will be returning despite some grueling schedules surrounding other projects.

"I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on Euphoria in January," Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films, said." We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam and this incredible cast. We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans."

Earlier this year, Storm Reid, who plays Gia Bennett, expressed her disappointment over the long delay, saying she was not surprised but still hoped that the audience "will be able to finish the show." While the production start date is a good sign, it's always possible it could be pushed back again, but it certainly seems like the team is positive that come January, Euphoria Season 3 will finally be filming and, three years after Season 2 premiered.

There aren't too many details surrounding the third season, but a time jump is to be expected following the shootout cliffhanger in the Season 2 finale that resulted in the death of Javon Walton's Ashtray and Cloud's Fezco getting shot that will more than likely end up with him also getting killed. In August 2023, creator Sam Levinson told Elle that Season 3 is a "film noir" and plans to "explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world" through Rue.

Once filming actually starts, which will hopefully still be in January, it shouldn't be long until more plot details are revealed. At the very least, a production start date is good news and the excruciatingly long wait will hopefully be worth it.