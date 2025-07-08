‘GMA’ Sees Big Hosting Changes

A massive shakeup has rattled the third-hour of ABC’s Good Morning America, GMA3.

The ABC News program is undergoing a major overhaul following the abrupt exits of co-hosts DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim Monday, with GMA3 now set to be hosted by members of the GMA “extended family,” according to Deadline.

In recent weeks, the GMA3 broadcasts have been led by Lara Spencer, Will Reeve, Gio Benitez, Sam Champion, Rachel Scott, and James Longman. Guest hosts for the coming weeks haven’t yet been announced.

Photo Credit: Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images

Morgan and Pilgrim’s surprise exits were announced separately Monday. The two co-hosts were brought onto the show back in 2023 as replacements for T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, who exited ABC News the previous year. Pilgrim is moving to CBS, where she will anchor Inside Edition beginning this fall, taking over for Deborah Norville, Variety reported.

“We feel like we won the jackpot to have Eva join our team as the next anchor of ‘Inside Edition,” Charles Lachman, the program’s executive producer, said. “She has solid news chops from her years as a reporter and anchor in national and local news, plus a warm relatability that resonates with audiences. We look forward to having a journalist of her caliber take Inside Edition into its next chapter.”

Just hours later, The Hollywood Reporter reported that ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic informed employees via internal memo that Morgan “has decided to begin a new journey and will be departing ABC News.”

“His devotion to journalism and sharing with others is evident in everything he touches,” Karamehmedovic added. “We thank him for his kindness and many contributions, wish him well, and look forward to celebrating his next chapter soon.”

GMA3 originally launched back in 2018 with Michael Strahan and Sara Haines as hosts. It underwent an overhaul just two years alter in 2020, and was again rebooted most recently in 2023 with Morgan, Pilgrim, and Dr. Jen Ashton joining. Ashton left the program last year.

The most recent shakeup to the news programs’ third hour is reportedly part of a larger evolution for the show that began back in March with layoffs. GMA executive producer Simone Swink later took over supervision of the program, with Deadline reporting that the current strategy is to “capitalize on the viewer familiarity with Good Morning America in the GMA3 hour.”