‘Euphoria’ Cancellation Rumor Shut Down By HBO

The Euphoria cancellation rumors are continuing, and an HBO rep has responded. While it was previously revealed that the teen drama was finally set to start production on the long-awaited third season in January, recent reports circulated that the cast and crew were evidently “walking away” from the show even before Season 3 had a chance to start.

In a statement to The Independent, an HBO representative said, “Euphoria’s going in to production in 2025. Nothing has changed.” While it is a relief to know that Euphoria Season 3 is still moving forward, it’s not so surprising that rumors are making it seem like it won’t be. Production has delayed numerous times, with the premiere date being pushed back as well. It also doesn’t help that some of the cast, including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney, have continued to book roles during the hiatus, pushing the start date back even further.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, the core cast will return for Season 3, minus Barbie Ferreira, who exited at the end of Season 2, and Angus Cloud, who passed away last year at 25. It was also confirmed by Zendaya that Euphoria Season 3 will have a time jump, but the Emmy winner didn’t know much about it, adding that “there’s only so much high school drama you can deal with.”

As of now, Euphoria still seems to be on track for January, but since the HBO rep didn’t specify the month, it’s possible that production won’t be starting until later in the year, but until that’s confirmed, production will start in just a couple of months. Zendaya did just book a Christopher Nolan movie with boyfriend Tom Holland, and Hunter Schafer booked Blade Runner 2099, but nothing has been confirmed about the show’s production date moving around.

The ensemble cast for Euphoria also includes Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Nika King, Storm Reid, Algee Smith, Colman Domingo, Austin Abrams, and Dominic Fike. Created by Sam Levinson, Euphoria premiered in June 2019 and became an instant hit despite controversy surrounding its nudity and sexual content for being a high school setting with teenage characters. Season 2 premiered in 2022, but two specials aired in 2020 and 2021 within a month of each other. It’s unknown if there will be specials between Season 2 and Season 3, but for now, fans may just want to wait until filming actually starts before figuring out premiere dates.