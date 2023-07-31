Angus Cloud, 'Euphoria' Actor, Dead At 25

Angus Cloud, a young actor from Euphoria, has died. He was 25 years old. TMZ reports that Cloud died at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was immediately shared.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," Cloud's family said in a statement issued to TMZ. "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence." The family statement concluded, "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

angus cloud (fezco) was such a loved character on Euphoria. this scene was so wholesome. it’s surreal that he’s gone pic.twitter.com/oUAyjlvqJ4 — cameron (@cambeserious) July 31, 2023

Cloud was born in Oakland, California in 1998. Though he was raised in the Bay Area, the majority of his family lived in Ireland. The oldest of four: Cloud leaves behind younger one brother and twin sisters. Notably, Cloud attended the School of Production Design at Oakland School for the Arts, where he was classmates with Zendaya, whom he'd go on to star alongside in Euphoria.

In Euphoria, Cloud played fan-favorite character Fezco, a local drug dealer who has a close relationship with Zendaya's character, Rue. He landed the role after the series' casting director Jennifer Venditti saw him working at Woodland restaurant close to Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. He initially believed she was attempting to scam him, but he eventually landed the role and portrayed Fezco through the first two seasons of the HBO drama.

In addition to his hit role in Euphoria, Cloud also starred in the 2021 dramedy North Hollywood, and opposite actors such as Halle Bailey and John Malkovich in The Line, which debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival in June. He will also be posthumously featured in two in-production films. The first is an Untitled Universal Monsters film that is helmed by Scream directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The second is Freaky Tales, a drama film written and directed by Captain Marvel filmmaking team of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.