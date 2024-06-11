'Euphoria' Season 3 Update Confirms 'Core Cast' Will Return

Fans of the critically acclaimed HBO series Euphoria can finally breathe a little easier. The network's CEO has confirmed that the show's beloved ensemble will remain intact when production eventually commences on the highly anticipated third season. Despite numerous delays and uncertainties surrounding the provocative drama's future, HBO Chairman Casey Bloys has affirmed that the "core cast" will be reprising their roles. "It's the same core cast," Bloys confirmed to Variety.

In a recent Variety profile of series star Zendaya, who portrays the series' central character, Rue, Bloys shed light on the creative team's plans for the upcoming season, revealing that creator Sam Levinson is grappling with the decision of whether to continue the narrative in a high school setting or to progress the storyline beyond those familiar hallways. "One of the issues I think that Sam is thinking about is that he doesn't want to have it in high school anymore. That's where it was set and what made sense then," Bloys explained.

The shift in setting has prompted extensive deliberations within the creative team as they navigate the complexities of determining an appropriate timeline and environment for the characters' next chapter. "So when you take it out of that, there's a lot of back and forth about where to set it and how far in the future to set it and all that stuff. But I think he's got a take that he's excited about, and he's busy writing," Bloys added, confirming that Levinson is actively developing the scripts for Season 3.

While the specifics of the new season's plot remain shrouded in mystery, Levinson himself has teased a noir-inspired exploration of morality and individualism through the lens of Rue. In the profile, the creator described the upcoming chapter as a "film noir" that will "explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world," all told from Rue's perspective.

Despite the creative challenges and the tragic loss of co-star Angus Cloud last year, Bloys affirmed that the casting from previous seasons will remain constant for the new installment. This confirmation quells lingering concerns among fans about potential cast departures or significant reshuffling.

The "core" cast from Season 2 included Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams. While Barbie Ferreira has announced her departure from the series, the remaining actors are expected to reprise their roles, portraying the multilayered characters that made them famous.

The prospect of reuniting the ensemble has garnered excitement from the cast members themselves. In April, Schafer, who portrays Jules Vaughn, expressed her enthusiasm for the potential reunion, stating to Variety, "I just really miss everybody. Everyone is doing very well in their careers right now. Everyone's kind of blown up, and so with that comes people traveling a lot. Whatever happens, I'm just excited to get back together once it's time and catch up and hang out."