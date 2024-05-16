'Grey's Anatomy' Reportedly Loses Another Major Star: Midori Francis Exits After 2 Seasons

The halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital are going to be a bit emptier. Following news that Jake Borelli is set to depart Grey's Anatomy next season, Deadline reported Wednesday that that Midori Francis, who plays surgical intern Dr. Mika Yasuda, will exit the long-running ABC medical drama in Season 21. ABC has not confirmed Francis' exit.

Francis first joined Grey's for Season 19 in 2022 as one of five new Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital interns. She was joined by Alexis Floyd (Simone Griffith), Harry Shum Jr. (Benson "Blue Kwan), Adelaide Kane (Jules Millin), and Lucas Adams (Niko Terho). During her time on the show, Teddy has served as something of a mentor for Yasuda, who has also sparked romance with Helm.

(Photo: Disney/Nino Muñoz)

News of Francis' reported departure from the show comes just two days after Deadline reported that another doctor was poised to exit. According to the outlet, Borelli will be scrubbing out as Dr. Levi Schmitt after seven years. Both he and Francis are said to be in negotiations to return for season 21 to wrap up the respective storylines for their characters. It's unclear at this time if things will be left open-ended for possible returns in future seasons.

According to Deadline, Borelli's exit may be due to budget cuts. With the medical drama being such a pricey show to produce and it being "common practice for "broadcast networks to ask for financial concessions on long-running series," a budget trim was reportedly ordered when ABC handed the show a Season 12 renewal. That cut largely affects the cast, with established Grey's stars reportedly facing a reduction of their episodic guarantees. Meanwhile, the outlet reported that Francis' departure "was an amicable decision," as the actress had been looking to branch out for the next step of her career." She signed with WME earlier this year.

Grey's Anatomy is currently in its milestone 20th season, which is set to wrap on Thursday, May 30. The show has already been renewed for Season 21, and is currently set to return this fall with a slight change. Rather than airing in its usual 9 p.m. timeslot, it will air an hour later. Disney TV Group President Craig Erwich previously told Deadline that the move to the new timeslot is a "great opportunity for ABC to launch a new show as well as to keep Grey's on a night where it's been extraordinarily successful for many years."