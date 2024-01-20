Niecy Nash Has a Crushing Update for 'The Rookie: Feds' Fans

Fans of The Rookie: Feds are not going to like this update from Niecy Nash. The Rookie spinoff was canceled by ABC not long after the SAG-AFTRA strike came to an end. The network had waited about six months after the Season 1 finale to give any news on the series, which starred Nash as the oldest rookie at the FBI. While there was hope that the characters could still appear on its predecessor, it seems that may not happen.

Fresh off her Emmys win for Dahmer, Nash shared with TVLine that "[The Rookie: Feds] was one of my favorite jobs because it was one of my favorite casts I've ever worked with. But no, I don't think there are plans for that that I know of. I am living in the moment. So that's where I'm at."

Even though there aren't any plans right now, that doesn't mean that there aren't plans for the future. There is always the possibility that Simone and co. could help out the LAPD with a case or two, as there were a few The Rookie crossovers last season. They don't even have to help solve a case. Someone could just show up at a random time and very briefly cross paths with a cop or detective at Mid-Wilshire. It is definitely a disappointment that it sounds like that won't be happening any time soon, as it would have been the perfect opportunity to keep those characters going with The Rookie: Feds canceled.

As for The Rookie, while fans won't be able to look forward to any Feds characters appearing, they will be able to look forward to a new addition. It was recently announced that The Originals alum Danielle Campbell would be recurring in the upcoming sixth season as a psychiatrist for the LAPD. Even though it's unknown how many episodes she will be in, it was revealed she will make her introduction in the premiere episode. It's not so surprising, considering what the Season 5 finale of The Rookie consisted of with the ambush and masked criminals that will surely still be causing trouble when the series returns.

Hopefully, characters from The Rookie: Feds eventually find their way back to The Rookie, but at least the first season is streaming on Hulu, which may be all that fans will get for the time being. Don't miss the Season 6 premiere of The Rookie on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 9 p.m. ET as part of ABC's 2024 spring schedule.