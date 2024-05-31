'Station 19' Star Jason George Eyeing 'Grey's Anatomy' Return Following Spinoff's Finale

Station 19 may be done, but Jason George could be sticking around as Ben Warren. The Grey's Anatomy spinoff has officially come to an end on ABC after seven seasons, and as the episode looked towards the future, it also looked toward what might soon be the present. George's doctor-turned-firefighter spoke to Jaina Lee Ortiz's Andy about retiring as a firefighter and going back to being a doctor.

With Grey's returning this fall for Season 21, a couple of doctors exiting, and a few more possibly leaving as well, could this mean that Ben is returning to his one true calling at Grey Sloan? Deadline reports that while sources say there is no deal at the moment and it's unclear the capacity that George would appear on Grey's, "talks are ongoing." George initially joined the medical drama in Season 6 as an anesthesiologist before Ben ultimately decided to do a surgical residency.

After being bumped up from recurring to series regular in Season 12, George left in Season 14 after Ben made yet another career move when he decided to become a firefighter. That move is what jumpstarted Station 19 and created a whole new show with plenty of characters that fans have fallen in love with. George has made frequent appearances on Grey's thanks to crossovers, and now that it's come full circle with him choosing to finish his surgical residency, it might just about time for him to return full-time.

Even though Station 19 is done, it can still be expected that Station 19 characters will still pop up on Grey's Anatomy every once in a while, whether as series regulars or recurring. Of course, Jason George has the best chance of appearing on Grey's and possibly even as a series regular once again. At the very least, if George doesn't fully return to Grey's Anatomy, there's a good chance fans will still see Ben Warren from time to time.

Along with George, Stefani Spampinato also has a good chance of returning to Grey's as Dr. Carina DeLuca, who works at Grey Sloan. Like George, nothing is confirmed for Spampinato, but you never know what could happen. It is going to be hard to not see the entire Station 19 crew this fall, and with fans continuing their efforts to save Station 19, it's always a possibility the crew will be seen once again, whether on Grey's Anatomy or the spinoff.