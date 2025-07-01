Savannah Guthrie Missing From ‘Today’ Show

Sounds like Savannah Guthrie may be starting her Fourth of July weekend a bit early.

The Today show co-anchor was mysteriously missing from her morning slot today.

Co-anchor Craig Melvin told viewers Guthrie was “enjoying this week off,” and that she’d be absent from Today the entire week. He did not address why she was given the week off.

In her place, Weekend Today‘s Laura Jarrett will sub in as co-anchor.

Guthrie posted an Instagram story yesterday featuring a beach towel and a crop-top that reads “A Little Bit Dramatic” hanging on a rail.

“Tough but fair,” the picture jokingly says, hinting at a family vacation with husband Michael Feldman and their two kids for the long weekend.

Guthrie wasn’t the only Today star missing from the long-running show. Famed weatherman Al Roker was nowhere to be found on the most recent episode, with Dylan Dreyer taking over his meteorological duties.

Dreyer noted that, like Guthrie, Roker also has the entire week off.

In addition, Today star Jenna Bush Hager is taking some time off, too. Not only is her “Jenna’s Morning Boost” segment missing in action, but her series Today With Jenna & Friends will air “best-of” episodes from now until July 2. New episodes of that series will return on July 3 alongside co-host Brooke Shields.

Today airs every weekday at 7 AM EST on NBC.