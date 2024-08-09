Michael Thomas Grant is joining Grey's Anatomy. TVLine reports that the Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist alum has been cast as James, the hospital's new chaplain who "joins Grey Sloan as [its] openly gay Episcopal chaplain. He holds a special place in his heart for his younger patients, his warmth, training, and spirituality make him comfortable and confident in any situation. In his personal life, James finds himself at a crossroads where he is open to love and taking great leaps of faith."

His addition comes on the heels of news that Jake Borelli and Midori Francis are set to leave at the beginning of Season 21 as Levi Schmitt and Mika Yasuda, respectively. Coincidentally, both characters are part of the LGBTQ+ community, so having James in the community as well is not so surprising. But it should be interesting to see who he sets his sights on, especially following Schmitt's departure.

(Photo: ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST -- "Zoeys Extraordinary Return" Episode 201 -- Pictured: Michael Thomas Grant as Leif - Sergei Bachlakov/NBC/Lionsgate/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Grant is not the only new addition to Season 21 of Grey's Anatomy. Following the series finale of Station 19, it was revealed that Jason George will be returning to the ABC medical drama as a series regular. The news came after his character, Ben Warren, admitted he was thinking about finishing his surgical residency and leaving firefighting behind, at least for now. Meanwhile, Ellen Pompeo will be appearing in several episodes throughout the season after exiting as a series regular during Season 19.

When Season 21 picks up, things will be a little bit different. Season 20 ended with Meredith, Amelia, Owen, and Teddy losing their jobs after Catherine Fox found out about Meredith's continuing Alzheimer's research and the others being part of it. It's hard to predict just what will happen since Grey's Anatomy can be pretty unpredictable, but the wait will surely be worth it.

Grey's Anatomy Season 21 premieres on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC's fall 2024 schedule. There is a lot to look forward to with the storylines and characters, old and new, and it's something that fans won't want to miss out on. All 20 seasons are streaming on Netflix. Now would be the perfect time to rewatch or watch for the first time before the new season is here because it will be September before you know it.