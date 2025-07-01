Thousands Gather to Watch ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Replica Car Pull Off Wild Stunt, Watch

The Dukes of Hazzard lives on.

At the “Somernites Cruise” event in Somerset, Kentucky, stuntman Raymond Kohn drove a replica of the series’ famous 1969 Dodge Charger (the “General Lee”) off a ramp 150 feet in the air and over top of the town’s fountain.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Over 35,000 spectators came to watch the jump, which was inspired by the classic 1970s action comedy series on CBS.

The event was to commemorate the 25th annual “Somernites Cruise,” a car show that runs every year between April to October in the city.

“It’s done,” Somernites Cruise Executive Director Keith Floyd told the Commonwealth Journal. “Praise the Lord, everybody’s safe. [Kohn] is doing great.”

Kohn commented on the terrifying nature of the stunt.

“You get one shot at it,” he said. “This is a very scary situation. You’re putting yourself in a life-and-death situation on purpose, and I just need to focus on one thing, hitting that ramp, and that’s it. I’ve hit that ramp a lot of times, so…we have a pretty good idea of how the car is going to behave.”

The series’ original stars, John Schneider and Byron Cherry—who played brothers Bo and Coy Duke—were on hand at the event to take photos and sign autographs for adoring fans.

“It’s just a blessing to be a part of history,” Cherry said.