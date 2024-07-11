ABC Reveals Fall 2024 Premiere Dates

Summer is about halfway over already, and
ABC is gearing up for the fall by dropping premiere dates. The fall season officially kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 17 with Dancing With the Stars and new series High Potential. Joan Vassos will also be making her debut as the first Golden Bachelorette the following night. Meanwhile, Ryan Murphy's two-hour block on Thursdays begins Sept. 26 with 9-1-1 and new series Doctor Odyssey, followed by Grey's Anatomy.
One pleasant surprise on the schedule is the fact that after
retiring from Wheel of Fortune, Pat Sajak will be back to round out his career by hosting Celebrity Wheel of Fortune one last time. Abbott Elementary, Press Your Luck, and Shark Tank will fill out the October premieres. Take a look below to see all of the premiere dates for ABC's fall 2024 schedule.
Saturday, August 24
7:30 PM — College Football
Tuesday, September 17
8 PM —
(Season 33 premiere, simulcast on Disney+) Dancing With the Stars
10 PM —
High Potential (Series premiere)
Wednesday, September 18
8 PM —
The Golden Bachelorette (Series premiere)
Friday, September 20
9:01 PM —
20/20 (Two-hour Season 48 premiere)
Thursday, September 26
8 PM —
(Season 8 premiere) 9-1-1
9 PM —
Doctor Odyssey (Series premiere)
10 PM —
(Season 21 premiere) Grey's Anatomy
Sunday, September 29
7 PM —
America's Funniest Home Videos (Season 35 premiere)
8:01 PM —
The Wonderful World of Disney
Monday, October 7
8 PM —
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 5 premiere)
9 PM —
Press Your Luck (Season 6 premiere)
Wednesday, October 9
9:30 PM —
(Season 4 premiere) Abbott Elementary
10:02 PM —
Scamanda (Series premiere)
Friday, October 18
8 PM —
8 PM — Shark Tank (Season 16 premiere)

Held for Midseason
