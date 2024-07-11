ABC Reveals Fall 2024 Premiere Dates

Summer is about halfway over already, and ABC is gearing up for the fall by dropping premiere dates. The fall season officially kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 17 with Dancing With the Stars and new series High Potential. Joan Vassos will also be making her debut as the first Golden Bachelorette the following night. Meanwhile, Ryan Murphy's two-hour block on Thursdays begins Sept. 26 with 9-1-1 and new series Doctor Odyssey, followed by Grey's Anatomy.

One pleasant surprise on the schedule is the fact that after retiring from Wheel of Fortune, Pat Sajak will be back to round out his career by hosting Celebrity Wheel of Fortune one last time. Abbott Elementary, Press Your Luck, and Shark Tank will fill out the October premieres. Take a look below to see all of the premiere dates for ABC's fall 2024 schedule.