'Grey's Anatomy' Character Returning After 17-Year Absence in Unexpected Spoiler

This is a character that was around in the early days of the series, which could make for an interesting reunion.

Grey's Anatomy is once again bringing back a former character, but not in a way many expected. According to Deadline, Kali Rocha is set to reprise her role as Sydney Heron in the upcoming 21st season of the ABC drama. The return comes 17 years since Rocha last appeared on the series, returning this season for a three-episode stint and planting seeds for fans to attempt to germinate.

Sydney Heron was first introduced in season 2 of Grey's Anatomy as a fourth-year resident who would fill in for Chandra Wilson's Bailey with the hospital interns starting in episode 15. She returned the following season for five episodes and then later in season 4 for two more episodes. Her final episode dropped in November 2007.

She'll reunite with Wilson on screen, but also has a chance to share some time with Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey. Pompeo will return for seven episodes despite her character's resignation from the hospital, all after her move to Boston which was cut short in the prior season.

No other details about the upcoming season have been revealed to this point. Heron is confirmed for three episodes at the very least. Rocha has had roles in Liv & Maddie and Man with a Plan since her time on Grey's, most recently appearing in Waco: The Aftermath on Showtime.