Natalie Morales Reveals Special 'Grey's Anatomy' Moment From Behind the Scenes

Natalie Morales may have just joined Grey's Anatomy as Dr. Monica Beltran, but she's already feeling like part of the family in a very sweet way. The actress made her Grey's debut in the third episode of Season 20 and has appeared in a total of three episodes so far, including the most recent one, Season 20, Episode 6. After this week's new episode aired, Morales took to Instagram to share a video taken while on set when she celebrated her birthday back in February.

"Somehow until this year I'd never been on a set working on my birthday and these very nice people made it very nice," Morales wrote. "Thank you for welcoming me to GSM." In the video, Morales is being sung to by the cast and crew of Grey's Anatomy before blowing out the candles on her very sweet cake. She also made sure to note in the caption that the video was from February, when she celebrated her birthday while filming the latest episode, which is why she's just now posting.

Depending on how Dr. Beltran's story goes, this very well may not be the last time Morales celebrates her birthday on set. Grey's Anatomy has been renewed for Season 21, but there's no telling just what will happen between now and then. There are still a few more episodes left of Season 20, and it's possible a lot can change. Any Grey's fan knows by now that the series is truly unpredictable, and things can change in an instant, so it's hard to tell whether or not Morales will be on the series a year from now. Hopefully, she is.

In the meantime, with a handful of episodes to go of the season, there are likely even more special moments on the way, whether on-screen or off. It's sweet to see how close everyone on the series is, and the fact that it was Natalie Morales' first time spending her birthday on a set makes it all the more special. Hopefully, many more photos and videos from the set are on the way because once Grey's Anatomy goes on hiatus, that wait will be brutal. Tune into new episodes of Grey's Anatomy on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC to see if any more special moments happen.