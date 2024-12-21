Fox’s Christmas Eve and Day Schedules Revealed

LEGO Masters is taking over Fox on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The reality competition series will be airing reruns of the third season of holiday spinoff LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular. Two episodes are set to air on Tuesday, while the other two will be airing on Wednesday. The episodes feature Sophia Bush, Holly Robinson Peete, Eric McCormack, and Lil Rel Howery as Celebrity Builders, competing to win $10,000 for a charity of their choice.

Returning LEGO Masters fan-favorites Christine Blandino, Stephen Joo, Aaron Newman, and Corey D. Samuels pair up with the Celebrity Builders for a two-night competition. Builds include holiday houses inspired by Home Alone, a reindeer-replacement build that puts a twist on Santa’s sleigh, holiday-themed characters placed on a LEGO snowboard, and unique holiday stories, all for a chance to win some money for charity.

CR: Tom Griscom/FOX

If the holiday activities become too much to watch LEGO Masters on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, all four episodes of the Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular are streaming on Hulu. It’s a fun way to get into the holiday spirit with some fun builds and maybe inspire some LEGO builders at home to start on some Christmas builds.

Based on the British series of the same name and hosted and executed produced by Will Arnett, LEGO Masters premiered on Fox in February 2020 and features teams of two building LEGO projects that meet both creative and practical goals set by the challenge for a particular episode. Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular premiered in December 2022 and previously featured celebrity builders such as Robin Thicke, Leslie Jordan, Rob Riggle, NeNe Leakes, and Kelly Osbourne, among others.

While not on Fox, there was a new Christmas special of The Simpsons that premiered exclusively on Disney+. The double-episode “O C’mon All Ye Faithful” centers on a famed British mentalist arriving in Springfield for a holiday experiment, and Homer gets hypnotized and believes he is Santa. It’s streaming now, and as of now, it’s unknown if it will make its way to Fox. Since Christmas is in just a few days, and it doesn’t seem like that will be happening, perhaps 2025 will be the chance for it to make its broadcast debut. At the very least, fans can still celebrate Christmas on Fox with LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular airing on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day beginning at 8 p.m. ET.