New 'Simpsons' Christmas Special Coming to Disney+

A new Simpsons Christmas special is coming. It was recently announced at D23 that Season 35 of the animated series will finally be coming to Disney+ in October, not long after Season 36 premieres on Fox. It was also revealed that there will be four specials streaming exclusively on Disney+, including a Christmas special.

Timed to the 35th anniversary of The Simpsons' original Christmas special, the double-episode "O C'mon All Ye Faithful" will premiere on Dec. 17. As of now, no plot details have been released, but more information should be revealed in the coming months. It's also unknown if it will be airing on Fox after it debuts on Disney+, but it wouldn't be surprising if that were the case. Initially, though, fans will only be able to watch the new Christmas special with a Disney+ subscription.

The Simpsons is no stranger to Christmas episodes. While there hasn't been one every season like the annual "Treehouse of Horror" episodes, there are still quite a lot of them. Disney+ will more than likely have them all available to watch in one place closer to the festive season, with a specific collection much like "Treehouse of Horror." At the very least, there will be another fun Christmas special to look forward to, and it's a double-episode at that. Since it's also on Disney+, there's the possibility that it will be longer than average episodes, which is another added bonus.

"O C'mon All Ye Faithful" is not the only holiday special streaming exclusively on Disney+ for The Simpsons fans. There will also be a Halloween short dropping in October, meaning the spooky seasons will be double spooky between the new short and "Treehouse of Horror." Just like with the Christmas special, details surrounding the Halloween-themed short will likely be announced closer to Halloween, but the wait will be worth it.

With The Simpsons preparing for its 36th season, multiple new specials, and a potential second feature film, there doesn't seem to be any end in sight for the beloved series. It's always exciting to see what comes next for The Simpsons and the still-growing franchise, and with a new double-episode Christmas special on the way, it will be a great way to celebrate the upcoming holiday season. For now, Season 36 will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 29 on Fox's fall 2024 schedule.