'Lego Masters': Will Arnett in Disbelief After Team Gets Tricked Into Making 'Stupid' Move (Exclusive Clip)

Will Arnett is not holding back on the latest episode of Lego Masters. Season 4 of the Fox series once again brings imagination, design, and creativity to life. Several teams comprised of two LEGO enthusiasts compete in ambitious brick-building challenges in the hopes of taking home a $100,000 cash prize as they are also given the LEGO trophy and crowned the LEGO Masters. In tonight's episode, the remaining teams must put on their detective cap as they raid a detective's office and take an item of their choice that they have to replicate into a one-to-one scale model.

In a new clip exclusive to PopCulture.com, one team decides to be really ambitious. They talk another team, who have a golden brick, into taking an item that is going to be pretty tough to replicate in just 10 hours. The Golden Brick gives that team the advantage to use during the building segment of any future challenge that will automatically advance them to the next episode, no matter how their piece turns out. Even despite that, host Arnett was in pure disbelief over the team's "stupid" choice.

The episode will also include Season 3 winner, Stacey Roy, who must play detective and spot which items are real and which are disguised brick facades. The challenge will push the teams to their limits. It's clear from the sneak peek that some teams are even willing to do literally whatever it takes, even if it means forcing someone to make a pretty stupid choice. However, there is no telling how the challenge will end. While there's a good chance it could end in disaster for Neena and Sam and their rug, it's still possible that they will be able to replicate it and come out on top yet again.

Hosted by Will Arnett, Lego Masters premiered in 2020 and is based on the British series of the same name. Although Season 4 is currently airing on Fox's 2023 fall schedule, the series has already been renewed for a fifth season. Legos have been around for years, and it's clear that they aren't going anywhere anytime soon. It's pretty amusing each week to see what the teams are able to build with their Legos, and as the competition gets more intense, it's only going to get better from here. Hopefully, whatever schemes the teams have up their sleeves don't backfire on them because if one thing is known about the series, it's that you don't want to underestimate anyone. New episodes of Lego Masters air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET only on Fox.